All NPCs that can be hired in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 holds exactly two dozens characters you can discover throughout the map, but there are a select few that offer to be a part of your team. These guns-for-hire come relatively cheap in gold and are certainly smart enough to net you a few eliminations and maybe even a victory. Although, this season is fairly short on hirable NPCs and most of their locations change every match.

Firstly, you’ll want to be sure to have at least 100 Gold before chasing after one of these characters. This is the set price to hire any NPC, and quite honestly, it is the best bargain for gold you can find throughout the game. Keep in mind, these NPCs can be eliminated by other players, but it will take a whole lot of ammo to take them down. Here’s every location for the NPCs you can hire in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Screenshot by Gamepur

NPC #1 – Jonesy The First : Jonesy is the only hire-able NPC that has a fixed location, meaning you can always find him in a log cabin in the center of The Joneses.

: Jonesy is the only hire-able NPC that has a fixed location, meaning you can always find him in a log cabin in the center of The Joneses. NPC #2 – Brainiac : Possibly the hardest to find, Brainiac walks along the red territory line on the east end of the map. He’ll start from the south end of The Joneses and continue on the red line until he is west of Sanctuary.

: Possibly the hardest to find, Brainiac walks along the red territory line on the east end of the map. He’ll start from the south end of The Joneses and continue on the red line until he is west of Sanctuary. NPC #3 – Cuddlepool : Cuddlepool only spawns on the island once every few matches. When they do, it will be in the small log cabin with the red roof in the center of Camp Cuddle.

: Cuddlepool only spawns on the island once every few matches. When they do, it will be in the small log cabin with the red roof in the center of Camp Cuddle. NPC #4 – The Imagined : This is one of two NPCs that spawns in a different outpost each game. You can find The Imagined in either the outpost east of Chonker’s Speedway, the outpost north of Camp Cuddle, or the one set east of Sleepy Sound.

: This is one of two NPCs that spawns in a different outpost each game. You can find The Imagined in either the outpost east of Chonker’s Speedway, the outpost north of Camp Cuddle, or the one set east of Sleepy Sound. NPC #5 – Agent Jones: Jones will also move to different outposts every match. He is known to be in the outpost west of Greasy Grove or at the one set north of Logjam Lumberyard.

