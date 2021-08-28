All Nuggets of Wisdom in PSI King’s Sensorium in Psychonauts 2

Nuggets of wisdom are essential if you want to upgrade your psychic abilities in Psychonauts 2. Exploring the psychedelic PSI King’s Sensorium, you’ll be able to find three in the shape of a golden microphone.

For the first nugget of wisdom, you’ll be on your way up to the guitar, the first instrument in this section of the game. On your way up the hill, you will find a second searchlight to continue the rainbow path forward. However, after you’ve done that, don’t leave the area yet. Go back to the pile of luggage cases after you jump on the trampoline. You’ll see two flying discs in the air. Slow them down to jump on top of them and at the end of the path, you’ll see a nugget of wisdom shaped like a golden microphone.

In the concessions area of the Sensorium, you’ll find the second nugget of wisdom. It is on a bridge of tongues in Tasty’s Shrine. The golden microphone is high in the air, but if you use your time bubble at exactly the right time, you can use the tongue as a platform to reach the collectible. You can spam the time bubble however much you like so activate when the tongue shows signs of getting back to normal.

The third nugget of wisdom is the easiest to find. Once you’re at Dr. Touch’s and Audie’s shrine, turn left and go up the mountainside. Now turn your camera and you’ll see a stage light on a higher platform. Jump over to it and direct the light to the triangular mirror below. A rainbow bridge will form. Now, simply walk over it to collect the last nugget of wisdom.