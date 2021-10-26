All official tracks in NASCAR 21: Ignition – Full list
The slate of tracks.
Motorsports Games’ NASCAR 21: Ignition features not just members of the official NASCAR list of drivers, but also authentic tracks. NASCAR 21: Ignition includes tracks from the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series. Some of those tracks include a number of marquee and historic raceways, including Daytona International Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Phoenix Speedway, the location of the NASCAR Cup Series Championship.
So, what’s the whole list of tracks in NASCAR 21: Ignition? Let’s take a look.
All official tracks in NASCAR 21: Ignition
Here’s the full list of useable tracks in NASCAR 21: Ignition:
- Atlanta Motor Speedway
- Bristol Motor Speedway
- Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt)
- Charlotte Motor Speedway
- Charlotte Motor Speedway (Doval – Road)
- Circuit of the Americas
- Darlington Raceway
- Daytona International Speedway
- Daytona International Speedway (Road)
- Dover International Speedway
- Homestead-Miami Speedway
- Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- Kansas Speedway
- Las Vegas Motor Speedway
- Martinsville Speedway
- Michigan International Speedway
- Nashville Superspeedway
- New Hampshire Motor Speedway
- Phoenix Raceway
- Pocono Raceway
- Richmond Raceway
- Road America
- Sonoma Raceway
- Talladega Superspeedway
- Texas Motor Speedway
- Watkins Glen International
The race course list is reflective of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule, so it shouldn’t be a shock that NASCAR 21: Ignition features virtually all of these tracks in the game.