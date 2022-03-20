Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 1 seasonal quests and challenges

The debut of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 means players will need to level up a Battle Pass once more, but almighty weekly challenges are back as well to lend a much-needed hand. As it is only Week 1, expect most of these quests to be fairly simple, though, there are a few stumpers.

Oddly enough, each of this season’s challenges actually give you less XP than those from last season, as they now only reward you with 20,000 XP each (down from 25,000 XP). Even so, if you manage to finish all of these it still comes to a whooping total of 180,000 XP rewarded. That’s certainly good news to those who desire the Doctor Strange skin.

All Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 1 challenges

Spend Bars (0/500)

Collect a Drum Shotgun and a Combat SMG in a single match (0/2)

Mantle onto a ledge within 3 seconds of sprinting (0/3)

Use a Repair Torch to fix a vehicle (0/200)

Search chests on IO Airships (0/3)

Deal damage to IO Forces (0/500)

Launch yourself 150 meters from a Siege Cannon (0/150)

Search chests or ammo boxes at named locations (0/10)

Damage opponents with a shotgun or SMG (0/1000)

As a few of these challenges can be a pain, we will be linking some of them to guides that should help you along the way. In the meantime, you shouldn’t feel rushed to finish every one right away, as the challenges will be available to you until the end of the season.