All One-Punch Man skins in Overwatch 2 and how to get them

Overwatch 2 is kicking off (or in this case, punching) its collaboration with the popular Japanese superhero One-Punch Man with a hefty amount of collectibles to earn. From March 7 until April 6, players will be able to partake in several challenges to earn rewards while also visiting the shop to get some truly epic skins and goodies inspired by the One-Punch Man manga and anime. There are four different skins to collect and all of them are perfectly themed. Here is how to get each One-Punch Man skin during the event in Overwatch 2.

Mumen Rider – Soldier: 76 Skin in Overwatch 2

Image via Activision Blizzard

Mumen Rider – Soldier: 76 starts off this list because it is the only skin obtainable for free during the One-Punch Man collaboration event. In order to snatch up this legendary skin, you will need to play 24 games via queueing for Unranked, Competitive, or Arcade game modes. Mumen Rider – Soldier: 76 is not the only free reward to earn this way, however. There are a total of six different unlockables to claim:

4 games played – Saitama’s Fist Weapon Charm

8 games played – Mumen Rider Name Card

12 games played – Cyclist of Justice Victory Pose for Soldier: 76

16 games played – Justice Crash Highlight Intro for Soldier: 76

20 games played – Boros Weapon Charm

24 games played – Legendary Mumen Rider-Soldier: 76 skin

Doomfist-Saitama Skin in Overwatch 2

Image via Blizzard

The Doomfist-Saitama skin is probably the most coveted and desired skin in the four to add to the collection. Doomfist is the perfect character in the roster to put on the yellow suit and white cape.

In order to get the Doomfist-Saitama skin, however, you are going to have to purchase it as a bundle in the store for 2,100 coins, thought it will also come with a few other One-Punch Man cosmetics.

Terrible Tornado-Kiriko Skin in Overwatch 2

Image via Overwatch

Terrible Tornado-Kiriko is another fantastic skin revealed before the event that has fans eager to unlock it. Blizzard has stated that they couldn’t imagine any other character on the roster bringing this powerful psychic to life.

In order to obtain the Terrible Tornado-Kiriko skin, you will need to buy it in the in-game store for 2,100 coins. This skin comes bundled with a Victory Pose and the Terrible Tornado name card as well.

Genos-Genji Skin in Overwatch 2

Image via Activision Blizzard

Genos-Genji is the last of the skins to be revealed, but fans are quick to point out just how perfect of a melding the two cyborgs are together. Some players have commented on his hair not being close enough to the cyborg brawler from One-Punch Man, but the skin is still clever.

In order to unlock the Genos-Genji skin, you will have to head to the Overwatch 2 store in game and purchase it for 2,100 coins. The skin also comes bundled with a few other related goodies, however.

All three store bundles will be available as one contained package for a discount should players want to purchase all three at once.