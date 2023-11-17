All Pets in Genshin Impact & How to Get Them

Genshin Impact continues to provide as players collect pets to keep them company while exploring Teyvat.

Genshin Impact Pets

In Genshin Impact, the word “pet” is a much more ambiguous term than most would expect, and it encompasses all sorts of beings that players can collect. Move over, Paimon, it’s time to share the air space around the Traveler.

There are mainly two kinds of pets players can obtain. The first kind are Pet Gadgets, which were released with the 1.2 Update. The other are animals that can be put in a player’s Teapot. These are known as Serenitea Pot Pets. Both kinds have different functions but, ultimately, are there for the player’s enjoyment.

Pet Gadgets

These guys are a type of gadget that can be equipped and will float around the active character while exploring the world. Only one can be equipped at a time, and other than keeping players company, they don’t do much else. Most are obtained during Events; if a player doesn’t participate, they could lose the ability to obtain the specific pet gadget. Players should keep an eye on events to see if more pet gadgets are offered as rewards.

Pet GadgetHow to Get it
Cloud Retainer’s Damasked DeviceObtained from Of Travels and Treasures Event
EndoraReward for Wishful Drops Event
Itty Bitty OctobabyObtain as a reward via in-game mail in Update 4.1
Jinni in the Magic Bottle – LilouparObtained during Dirge of Bilqis World Quest
Mini Seelie – CurcumaReward for Lost Riches Event
Mini Seelie – DayflowerReward for Lost Riches Event
Mini Seelie – MossReward for Lost Riches Event
Mini Seelie – RoseReward for Lost Riches Event
Mini Seelie – ViolaReward for Lost Riches Event
Shiki KoshouObtained through Labyrinth Warriors Event

Serenitea Pot Pets

These animals can either be found in the open world of Genshin Impact or bought from Chubby, the traveling Teapot Salesman. Players will need the Omni-Ubiquity Net to catch these pets. Serenitea Pot Pets can be put in a player’s Teapot from the Furniture Menu and can be found under the Captured Animals tab. There are a lot more Pot Pets than there are Pet Gadgets to find. Here is a list of all the pets and where to find them.

Serenitea Pot PetHow to Get it
Azure CranePurchasable from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency
Black-Back HoundPurchasable from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency
Forest BoarPurchasable from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency
Forest Patrol HoundPurchasable from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency
Jade-Eyed CatPurchasable from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency
KageroumaruReward for Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog Event
Northland CatPurchasable from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency
Northland HoundPurchasable from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency
Sheriff CatPurchasable from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency
ShibaPurchasable from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency
Tiger-Striped CatPurchasable from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency
White PigeonCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Mondstadt
Greywing PigeonCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Mondstadt
Crimsonflank PigeonCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Mondstadt
Black King PigeonCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Mondstadt
Brightcrown PigeonCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Harbor
Crimson FinchCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Mondstadt
Golden FinchCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Liyue
Snow FinchCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Mondstadt
Emerald FinchCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Liyue
Violet IbisCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma
CrowCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma
Dusk BirdCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Sumeru
Snow FoxCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Dragonspine
Crimson FoxCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net anywhere in Teyvat
KitsuneCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma
Desert FoxCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Sumeru
SquirrelCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net anywhere in Teyvat
SnowboarCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Dragonspine
SapphireCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma City
Gray Snow CatCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma
Snow WeaselCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma
Red-Tailed WeaselCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma
Boot WeaselCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Liyue near Cuijue Slope
Bluethunder WeaselCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in the Chasm
Masked WeaselCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in in Sumeru
Puny ShroomboarCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Sumeru
ShroomboarCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Sumeru
Anemo CrystalflyCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Mondstadt
Electro CrystalflyCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma
Cryo CrystalflyCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Dragonspine
Dendro CrystalflyCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Sumeru
Geo CrystalflyCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in in Liyue
Coral ButterflyCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net during Three Realms Gateway Offering Event
Golden LoachCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Liyue
Sunset LoachCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma
Sunny LoachCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma
Adorned UnagiCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma
Red-Finned UnagiCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma
Deep Sea UnagiCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Enkanomiya
Quicksand EelCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Sumeru
FrogCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net anywhere in Teyvat
Mud FrogCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net anywhere in Teyvat
Blue FrogCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net anywhere in Teyvat
Forest Tree-FrogCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Sumeru
Golden CrabCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Mondstadt
Sun CrabCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Mondstadt
Ocean CrabCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Mondstadt
General CrabCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma
Pale Red CrabCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma
Blue Horned LizardCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net anywhere in Teyvat
Red Horned LizardCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net anywhere in Teyvat
Green Horned LizardCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Liyue
Marrow LizardCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma
Red Tailed LizardCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Sumeru
Lucklight FlyCaught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in the Chasm

There are some pets that can only be obtained through events, and so far, we have not seen any comeback. There may be new pets of both kinds, Serenitea Pot Pets and Pet Gadgets, that appear as the game expands and more events are created. Make sure to keep an eye out so you don’t miss them.

