All Pets in Genshin Impact & How to Get Them

In Genshin Impact, the word “pet” is a much more ambiguous term than most would expect, and it encompasses all sorts of beings that players can collect. Move over, Paimon, it’s time to share the air space around the Traveler.

There are mainly two kinds of pets players can obtain. The first kind are Pet Gadgets, which were released with the 1.2 Update. The other are animals that can be put in a player’s Teapot. These are known as Serenitea Pot Pets. Both kinds have different functions but, ultimately, are there for the player’s enjoyment.

Pet Gadgets

Image via Gamepur

These guys are a type of gadget that can be equipped and will float around the active character while exploring the world. Only one can be equipped at a time, and other than keeping players company, they don’t do much else. Most are obtained during Events; if a player doesn’t participate, they could lose the ability to obtain the specific pet gadget. Players should keep an eye on events to see if more pet gadgets are offered as rewards.

Pet Gadget How to Get it Cloud Retainer’s Damasked Device Obtained from Of Travels and Treasures Event Endora Reward for Wishful Drops Event Itty Bitty Octobaby Obtain as a reward via in-game mail in Update 4.1 Jinni in the Magic Bottle – Liloupar Obtained during Dirge of Bilqis World Quest Mini Seelie – Curcuma Reward for Lost Riches Event Mini Seelie – Dayflower Reward for Lost Riches Event Mini Seelie – Moss Reward for Lost Riches Event Mini Seelie – Rose Reward for Lost Riches Event Mini Seelie – Viola Reward for Lost Riches Event Shiki Koshou Obtained through Labyrinth Warriors Event

Serenitea Pot Pets

Image via Gamepur

These animals can either be found in the open world of Genshin Impact or bought from Chubby, the traveling Teapot Salesman. Players will need the Omni-Ubiquity Net to catch these pets. Serenitea Pot Pets can be put in a player’s Teapot from the Furniture Menu and can be found under the Captured Animals tab. There are a lot more Pot Pets than there are Pet Gadgets to find. Here is a list of all the pets and where to find them.

Serenitea Pot Pet How to Get it Azure Crane Purchasable from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency Black-Back Hound Purchasable from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency Forest Boar Purchasable from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency Forest Patrol Hound Purchasable from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency Jade-Eyed Cat Purchasable from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency Kageroumaru Reward for Bantan Sango Case Files: The Warrior Dog Event Northland Cat Purchasable from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency Northland Hound Purchasable from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency Sheriff Cat Purchasable from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency Shiba Purchasable from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency Tiger-Striped Cat Purchasable from Chubby for 100 Realm Currency White Pigeon Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Mondstadt Greywing Pigeon Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Mondstadt Crimsonflank Pigeon Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Mondstadt Black King Pigeon Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Mondstadt Brightcrown Pigeon Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Harbor Crimson Finch Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Mondstadt Golden Finch Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Liyue Snow Finch Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Mondstadt Emerald Finch Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Liyue Violet Ibis Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma Crow Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma Dusk Bird Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Sumeru Snow Fox Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Dragonspine Crimson Fox Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net anywhere in Teyvat Kitsune Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma Desert Fox Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Sumeru Squirrel Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net anywhere in Teyvat Snowboar Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Dragonspine Sapphire Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma City Gray Snow Cat Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma Snow Weasel Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma Red-Tailed Weasel Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma Boot Weasel Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Liyue near Cuijue Slope Bluethunder Weasel Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in the Chasm Masked Weasel Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in in Sumeru Puny Shroomboar Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Sumeru Shroomboar Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Sumeru Anemo Crystalfly Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Mondstadt Electro Crystalfly Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma Cryo Crystalfly Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Dragonspine Dendro Crystalfly Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Sumeru Geo Crystalfly Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in in Liyue Coral Butterfly Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net during Three Realms Gateway Offering Event Golden Loach Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Liyue Sunset Loach Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma Sunny Loach Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma Adorned Unagi Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma Red-Finned Unagi Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma Deep Sea Unagi Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Enkanomiya Quicksand Eel Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Sumeru Frog Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net anywhere in Teyvat Mud Frog Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net anywhere in Teyvat Blue Frog Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net anywhere in Teyvat Forest Tree-Frog Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Sumeru Golden Crab Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Mondstadt Sun Crab Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Mondstadt Ocean Crab Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Mondstadt General Crab Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma Pale Red Crab Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma Blue Horned Lizard Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net anywhere in Teyvat Red Horned Lizard Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net anywhere in Teyvat Green Horned Lizard Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Liyue Marrow Lizard Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Inazuma Red Tailed Lizard Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in Sumeru Lucklight Fly Caught with Omni-Ubiquity Net in the Chasm

There are some pets that can only be obtained through events, and so far, we have not seen any comeback. There may be new pets of both kinds, Serenitea Pot Pets and Pet Gadgets, that appear as the game expands and more events are created. Make sure to keep an eye out so you don’t miss them.