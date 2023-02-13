All platform puzzle solutions in Percival Rackham’s Trial in Hogwarts Legacy

Percival Rackham’s Trial is a main quest in Hogwarts Legacy and a bit tricky in various ways. One of the hardest objectives is to “Complete Percival Rackham’s trial,” which sees you exploring a magical maze beneath the tower where you found Rackham’s painting, and there are many moving platforms and magical archways to contend with.

Related: How to solve the Great Hall door puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

How to complete Percival Rackham’s trial

Completing this objective doesn’t actually complete the Percival Rackham’s Trial quest (you have to beat a boss to do that), but solving all the moving platform puzzles will complete this objective.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first platform puzzle is fairly simple. Using Accio, pull the platform towards you, then jump on. Pull it over to the right, then investigate the ancient magic to open the archway. Get back on the platform, pull it past the archway, and jump off behind the archway. You can now continue south to the next puzzle.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go down the stairs under the platform, then up the stairs to the right. The ancient magic is hanging in thin air, so you need to pull the platform over so that you can stand on it to investigate the ancient magic.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, walk through the archway from south to north so that the bridge disappears. Go to the south side of the chamber and pull the platform all the way over to you. Now go through the archway from north to south so that the bridge returns, and go up on the bridge. Pull the platform to the bridge, jump on it, then pull it over to the exit on the south side.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third, final, and most challenging platform puzzle begins after you defeat some Pensieve Protectors. Investigate the ancient magic, then pull the platform towards you and jump onto it. Pull yourself over to the platform in front of the archway, then use the hook behind the archway to pull yourself a little closer to the archway but not past it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, pull yourself to the left, but not all the way over to the left. You want to stop as close to the archway as possible. Now, use Accio on the platform that you can see through the archway, and both platforms will be pulled right up to the archway so that you can jump through it onto the other platform. Now you can pull yourself all the way over to the south side of the chamber and complete the objective.