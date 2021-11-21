All Poffin recipes in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Poffin recipes are complicated.
Poffins are a great treat to give your Pokémon if you want to reward them for their hard work. You’ll also want to feed these to your Pokémon that you want to enter in Show Contests, increasing the chances of them winning. There are multiple Poffin flavors you can make, and there’s a complicated process you have to go through to create them. Here’s what you need to know about all of the Poffin recipes in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.
The type of Poffin your Pokémon likes will depend on that Pokémon’s nature. You’ll want to make sure you’re feeding them the correct Poffin to increase their sheen. These are all of the Poffin recipes. Do not use two of the same berries. You’ll make a foul Poffin if you do this.
- Bitter: Lum Berry
- Bitter Dry: Ganlon Berry
- Bitter Sour: Jaboca Berry
- Bitter Spicy: Jaboca Berry and Petaya Berry
- Bitter Sweet: Ganlon Berry and Custap Berry
- Dry: Oran Berry
- Dry Bitter: Hondew Berry or Passho Berry
- Dry Sour: Kelpsy Berry or Apicot Berry
- Dry Spicy: Apicot Berry and Engima Berry
- Dry Sweet: Micle Berry and Pecha Berry
- Sour: Iapapa Berry
- Sour Bitter: Colbur Berry and Aguav Berry
- Sour Dry: Yache Berry
- Sour Spicy: Rowap Berry and Coba Berry, or just a Belue Berry
- Sour Sweet: Payapa berry or a Salac Berry
- Spicy: Cheri berry or a Leppa Berry or a Figy Berry
- Spicy Bitter: Pomeg Berry
- Spicy Dry: Rowap Berry and Coba Berry
- Spicy Sour: Nomel Berry
- Spicy Sweet: Occa Berry, or a Qualot Berry, or a Lansat Berry
- Sweet: Perism Berry or a Mago Berry
- Sweet Bitter: Watmel Berry or a Magost Berry or a Custap Berry
- Sweet Dry: Kasib Berry and Wiki Berry
- Sweet Sour: Watmel Berry and a Bebia Berry
- Sweet Spicy: Shuca Berry or a Liechi Berry