All Poffin recipes in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Poffins are a great treat to give your Pokémon if you want to reward them for their hard work. You’ll also want to feed these to your Pokémon that you want to enter in Show Contests, increasing the chances of them winning. There are multiple Poffin flavors you can make, and there’s a complicated process you have to go through to create them. Here’s what you need to know about all of the Poffin recipes in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

The type of Poffin your Pokémon likes will depend on that Pokémon’s nature. You’ll want to make sure you’re feeding them the correct Poffin to increase their sheen. These are all of the Poffin recipes. Do not use two of the same berries. You’ll make a foul Poffin if you do this.