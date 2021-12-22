All Pokémon Go Holidays: Catch Challenge tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The second part of the Winter Holidays 2021 event has come to Pokémon Go, debuting Bergmite and its evolved form Avalugg. You’ll be able to find Bergmite in the wild in Pokémon Go, along with several other Ice-type Pokémon throughout the entire event. Alongside the event is a challenge called the Pokémon Go Holidays: Catch Challenge. In this guide, we’re going to cover all of the Pokémon Go Holidays: Catch Challenge tasks and rewards you can earn in Pokémon Go.

These are all of the tasks and rewards you’ll receive for completing the Pokémon Go Holidays: Catch Challenge.

Catch 10 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Catch 25 Pokémon – 25 Poké Balls

Catch 10 Ice-type Pokémon – 10 Great Balls

Catch 40 Ice-type Pokémon – 25 Great Balls

Catch 9 different species of Ice-type Pokémon – 25 Ultra Balls

Rewards: Galarian Mr. Mime encounter.

The first two tasks for this challenge are pretty straightforward, but the last three will be difficult. Thankfully, there are more Ice-type Pokémon to encounter with the Winter Holidays event throughout Pokémon Go. If you want to catch nine different species of Ice-type Pokémon, you’ll need to complete Field Research tasks, encounter Pokémon in the wild, hatch 7km Eggs, and find one-star and three-star raids featuring Ice-type Pokémon.

If you have a Glacial lure, we recommend placing it on a PokéStop to increase your chances of catching Ice-type Pokémon to complete this challenge. You have until December 31 to finish this challenge and earn the Galarian Mr. Mime encounter.