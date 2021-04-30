All Pokémon in the Florio Nature Park Photodex/Pokédex in Pokémon Snap

Florio Nature Park may just be the first region in Pokémon Snap, but there are still plenty of Pokémon for you to find here and take pictures of with your camera.

In this guide, we will list all the Pokémon that can appear in the Florio Nature Park, in case players out there are missing any and don’t know what to look out for.

Each area of the game has different Pokémon, and they will appear under different circumstances. Not all of them will be available the first time you take a route, and it can take multiple tours, use of items, and even some luck to get all the Pokémon to appear.

Florio Nature Park Pokémon List:

001: Vivillon

002: Pichu

003: Grookey

004: Scorbunny

005: Bouffalnt

006: Pidgeot

007: Tangrowth

008: Emolga

009: Wurmple

010: Murkrow

011: Caterpie

012: Heracross

013: Pinsir

014: Dodrio

015: Ducklett

016: Swanna

017: Bidoof

018: Taillow

019: Torterra

020: Magikarp

021: Hoothoot

022: Comfey

023: Florges

024: Combee

025: Vespiquen

026: Sylveon

027: Shaymin

028: Meganium

029: Eevee

030: Pikachu

031: Cutiefly

032: Bunnelby

033: Stoutland

034: Starly

035: Meowth

036: Audino

037: Rattata

028: Trubbish

039: Sudowoodo

040: Dedenne

This guide is under construction.