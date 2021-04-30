All Pokémon in the Florio Nature Park Photodex/Pokédex in Pokémon Snap
Don’t miss any of them.
Florio Nature Park may just be the first region in Pokémon Snap, but there are still plenty of Pokémon for you to find here and take pictures of with your camera.
In this guide, we will list all the Pokémon that can appear in the Florio Nature Park, in case players out there are missing any and don’t know what to look out for.
Each area of the game has different Pokémon, and they will appear under different circumstances. Not all of them will be available the first time you take a route, and it can take multiple tours, use of items, and even some luck to get all the Pokémon to appear.
Florio Nature Park Pokémon List:
- 001: Vivillon
- 002: Pichu
- 003: Grookey
- 004: Scorbunny
- 005: Bouffalnt
- 006: Pidgeot
- 007: Tangrowth
- 008: Emolga
- 009: Wurmple
- 010: Murkrow
- 011: Caterpie
- 012: Heracross
- 013: Pinsir
- 014: Dodrio
- 015: Ducklett
- 016: Swanna
- 017: Bidoof
- 018: Taillow
- 019: Torterra
- 020: Magikarp
- 021: Hoothoot
- 022: Comfey
- 023: Florges
- 024: Combee
- 025: Vespiquen
- 026: Sylveon
- 027: Shaymin
- 028: Meganium
- 029: Eevee
- 030: Pikachu
- 031: Cutiefly
- 032: Bunnelby
- 033: Stoutland
- 034: Starly
- 035: Meowth
- 036: Audino
- 037: Rattata
- 028: Trubbish
- 039: Sudowoodo
- 040: Dedenne
This guide is under construction.