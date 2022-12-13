All presents and free cosmetics in Fortnite Winterfest 2022

Fortnite’s annual Winterfest has returned and with it comes the beloved cabin menu from last year’s rendition. This means players have the opportunity to open up presents daily in order to get free cosmetics added to their lockers. Best of all, these gifts hold items of all types, ranging from holiday-themed skins, Back Blings, to even music. Here’s what is inside every present in Fortnite Winterfest 2022.

What free items are in the Fortnite Winterfest 2022 presents?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to last year, Fortnite Winterfest 2022 delivers a total of 14 different presents for players to open, though just one can be opened each day, starting at 9:15 AM ET. The event does run from only December 13 to January 3, and any presents that go unopened after these dates will no longer be available — so be sure to act fast. Below you can find each Winterfest 2022 cosmetic and what box they are in.

Related: How to get the MrBeast skin in Fortnite

Rip and Tear Music : The thin red present with vinyl sticking out from it.

: The thin red present with vinyl sticking out from it. Fa-la-la-Llama Back Bling : The silver present on the right side of the cabin.

: The silver present on the right side of the cabin. Wintry Whirligig Glider : The tall present on the right side of the cabin.

: The tall present on the right side of the cabin. Ribbon Trail Contrail : The light blue present with the yellow bow.

: The light blue present with the yellow bow. Fractured Melody Music : Rewarded with the When the Wind Blows Music.

: Rewarded with the When the Wind Blows Music. When the Wind Blows Music : The large purple present with the white bow.

: The large purple present with the white bow. Sledgecracker Harvesting Tool : The small gold present on the left side of the cabin.

: The small gold present on the left side of the cabin. Gringle Gift Wrap : The tall red present on the right side of the cabin.

: The tall red present on the right side of the cabin. Slushy Sneak Wrap : The large red present with a green bow.

: The large red present with a green bow. Lil’ Prancer Emote : The purple present with a yellow bow.

: The purple present with a yellow bow. Boom Bauble Emoticon : The blue present on the left side of the room.

: The blue present on the left side of the room. Har-Har-Har! Glider : The tall golden present with a green bow.

: The tall golden present with a green bow. Season’s Guffings Spray : The small square box that has a red bow, located on the left side of the room.

: The small square box that has a red bow, located on the left side of the room. Arctic Adeline skin : The tall green present with a red bow.

: The tall green present with a red bow. Sled Ready Guff skin: A gold present that is rewarded after all others are opened.

Aside from presents, the cabin also offers players a chance to have bonus XP when playing. This can be done by heading to the fireplace set in the middle of the room and waiting for 10 to 1,000 Supercharged XP to granted every 10 seconds. Additionally, those wanting more XP and free goodies should head to MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge Creative map in the Discover page. The unique island comes with its own set of quests and rewards top players the exclusive Beast Brella Umbrella.