How to get the Beast Brella Umbrella in Fortnite

Longtime Fortnite players know it is incredibly rare for the game to release Gliders in the form of umbrellas, as these are typically cosmetics only earned by those who earn a victory each season. However, the battle royale is seemingly breaking away from tradition, as it is offering the brand new Beast Brella Umbrella for a limited time — and it won’t require V-Bucks to unlock it. Here’s how to get the Beast Brella Umbrella Gilder in Fortnite.

How to unlock the MrBeast Umbrella Glider in Fortnite

The Beast Brella Umbrella is one of 11 cosmetics to come from the MrBeast and Fortnite crossover, though not everyone will be able to own it. It is an exclusive reward for those who rank in the top 100,000 players in the upcoming MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge, a Creative map that features a course full of collectible coins and avoidable hazards. You can participate in the live challenge on December 17 from 12 PM ET to 3 PM ET, but the map will first be available for all to practice on starting on December 13 at 9 AM ET.

Once the map launches, you can access MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge from either the Fortnite Competitive tab in Discover or by entering the following in the Island Code menu: 7990-6907-8565. It is important to note that participants must be of Account Level 15 or above and must also have two-factor authentication enabled beforehand for their score to count toward the challenge.

The Beast Brella Umbrella is certainly worth chasing after if you plan on getting one of MrBeast’s Icon Series skins. The Glider shares the same neon blue and pink design as his outfits, though owners will also find that it sports dazzling gold in its center. Fans of the YouTuber can even have many other accessories that match the umbrella. Alongside the skins, it was revealed the MrBeast crossover will bring two Pickaxes, a Back Bling, and even an additional Glider to the Item Shop.