How to get the MrBeast skin in Fortnite

After being teased in the Chapter 4 Season 1 debut trailer, YouTuber MrBeast is officially coming to Fortnite by way of two skins and several dedicated accessories for his characters. These accessories include everything from a Back Bling to a hot-pink Pickaxe, with some even having a unique anime style to them. Here’s how to unlock the MrBeast skin and its MrBeast6000 variant in Fortnite.

How to obtain the MrBeast and MrBeast6000 skins in Fortnite

Image via Epic Games

Unlike most pop culture icons that have come to the battle royale, MrBeast has actually earned himself two Icon Series skins that will release in the Item Shop on December 14 at 7 PM ET. The standard MrBeast skin sports a black “beast” hoodie and has an alternate style that dawns a gardening hat. Meanwhile, the MrBeast6000 skin lends the YouTuber an anime-style design that also gives buyers the option to wear a terrifying blue face mask.

At the time of writing, it is unclear what the price of each skin will be, though most Icon Series skins are known to go on sale for 1,200 to 2,000 V-Bucks. Additionally, it is likely that the MrBeast6000 skin will cost players more, as it includes the Prize Pack Back Bling — a backpack chockfull of colorful dollars. Buyers can even expect to see other MrBeast accessories sold separately once the skins arrive. Those with some leftover V-Bucks can purchase the influencer’s Beast Claw Pickaxe, Wrapped and Revved Glider, Beast Backdrop Wrap, and Smasher Pickaxe.

If you are looking to collect all of MrBeast’s cosmetics, you should also plan on heading to MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge Creative map once it debuts on December 13. The map is said to come with its own set of quests that players can complete for the MrBeast Gaming Spray and MrBeast Survival Games Loading Screen. Best of all, the limited-time island will host a special challenge on December 17 that gifts its top-scorer $1 million USD.