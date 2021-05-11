All Prize Tracker rewards for the Arenas Flash Event in Apex Legends

After navigating through bugs, glitches, and a plethora of server errors, Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy has finally found its footing and amps things up with its first event. It is the first Flash Event, meaning the duration is only a week long, and the mode will not offer as much as much the full-length event. Nevertheless, it will encourage players to spend some time in the Arenas. This will give those who haven’t tried the new mode or haven’t played much a reason to dive in.

Prize Tracker Rewards

For this event, there are no limited-time cosmetics. Instead, all of the rewards are utilities. There are categories of prizes on this Prize Tracker: Apex Packs, Crafting Metals, and Battle Pass Stars. If you do not partake, you won’t miss much, but if you do, you’ll get ahead in the season. Here is the breakdown of all rewards, and the amount of event points needed to earn them.

Apex Packs

1 Apex Pack (1,500 points)

1 Apex Pack (3,000 points)

Crafting Metals

25 Crafting Metals (250 points)

Battle Pass Tracker