All Prize Tracker rewards for the Genesis Collection Event in Apex Legends

The Genesis Collection Event probably has one of the best Prize Tracker reward tracks we have seen in Apex Legends in a while. Between an adorable new Wattson skin, two new Legendary weapon skins and all-time stat trackers for the only two Legends that didn’t have them formerly (Horizon and Valkyrie), the Genesis Prize Tracker is not shy about giving the people what they want. And it doesn’t even end there! There are charms, a new wallpaper, and even a new voice line for Crypto. Let’s dig in.

Prize Tracker Rewards

Here is every reward available on the Genesis Prize Tracker. The tiers for this event’s Prize tracker are as follows: 250, 500, 750, 1,000, 1,250, 1,500, 2,000, 2,500, 3,000, 3,500, 4,000 and 5,000. There are no free Event Packs for this event, but every tier has at least one new cosmetic. No XP Boosts, Crafting Materials or Apex Packs. Here is every prize on the Genesis Prize Tracker, along with what point value you unlock them at.

Purple Crane Rare Wattson Skin (3,000 points)

Kinetic Energy Legendary EVA-8 Skin (5,000 points)

Feudal Glory Legendary Charge Rifle Skin (3,500 points)

Valkyrie Stat Trackers (1,000, 1,500 and 4,000 points)

Horizon Stat Trackers (750, 1,250 and 2,000 points)

Pick Your Poison Weapon Charm (2,500 points)

Samurai Nessy Weapon Charm (1,500 points)

Sly Fox Weapon Charm (1,000 points)

Chatsworth Roll Weapon Charm (500 points)

Have you tried turning it off and on again? Crypto Voice Line (2,500 points)

Genesis Wallpaper (250 points)

Genesis Badge (250 points)

Log-In Rewards

In addition to the Prize Tracker, there are two rewards you earn if you log in during the Genesis Collection Event. As long as you open the game, you will get these rewards automatically.

Chatsworth Girl Weapon Charm

Genesis Music Pack