All PS5 Treat Codes, Answers, and how to redeem them
You might get lucky.
With PlayStation 5 proving to be difficult thanks to a global pandemic compounding scarcity of parts, Sony has brought a unique way for players to get their hands on the console to the market.
Treat Codes are event invites that take the form of a code. Players can use the code to enter a contest to get their hands on a chance to buy the console. The codes will be appearing both online and in the real world up until February 28 and will be usable until March 7.
PS5 Treat Code One
- Code: L2, Triangle, R1, Circle, L1, X, left d-pad, right d-pad, R2, Square
- Question: During December 2021, how many hours of games did players play on their PS4 console globally?
- Answer: 15000000000
PS5 Treat Code Two
- Code: L2, R2, Triangle, R1, L1, Circle, left d-pad, X, Square, right d-pad
- Question: During December 2021, how many times did players log into their PS4 console globally?
- Answer: 5000000000
PS5 Treat Code Three
- Code: Triangle, R2, left d-pad, Circle, L2, right d-pad, X, L1, R1, Square
- Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players play Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End globally? (PS5 and PS4)
- Answer: 1500000
PS5 Treat Code Four
- Code: L1, Triangle, L2, right d-pad, R2, Circle, left d-pad, X, Square, R1
- Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players play “NBA 2K22” globally? (PS5 and PS4)
- Answer: 10000000
PS5 Treat Code Five
- Code: Triangle, Circle, L1, right d-pad, X, left d-pad, R1, Square, L2, right d-pad
- Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players play Horizon Zero Dawn globally? (PS5 and PS4)
- Answer: 2000000
PS5 Treat Code Six
- Code: R1, Triangle, R2, L2, Circle, left d-pad, X, L1, right d-pad, Square
- Question: During December 2021, how many hours of games did players play on their PS5 console globally?
- Answer: 12000000000
PS5 Treat Code Seven
- Code: Triangle, right d-pad, Circle, L1, X, R2, left d-pad, Square, L2, right d-pad
- Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players play God of War globally? (PS5 and PS4)
- Answer: 1800000
PS5 Treat Code Eight
- Code: L2, R2, Triangle, Circle, left d-pad R1, right d-pad, X, Square, L1
- Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players play Marvel’s Spider-Man globally? (PS5 and PS4)
- Answer: 2500000
PS5 Treat Code Nine
- Code: Triangle, left d-pad, Circle, L1, L2, X, Square, R2, R1, right d-pad
- Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players use the “YouTube” app globally? (PS5 and PS4)
- Answer: 2500000
PS5 Treat Code 10
- Code: Triangle, R1, <, R2, Circle, >, X, L1, Square, L2
- Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players play “FIFA 22” globally? (PS5 and PS4)
- Answer: 14000000
PS5 Treat Code 11
- Code: TBA
- Question: TBA
- Answer: TBA
PS5 Treat Code 12
- Code: TBA
- Question: TBA
- Answer: TBA
PS5 Treat Code 13
- Code: R1, right d-pad, Triangle, L1, Circle, X, R2, Square, L2, left d-pad
- Question: During December 2021, how many times did players log into their PS5 console globally?
- Answer: 2500000000
PS5 Treat Code 14
- Code: TBA
- Question: TBA
- Answer: TBA
How to sign up for the PlayStation 5 Treat Codes event
- Go to the PS5 Treat Codes page
- Select the “Enter Code” option
- Log in with a valid PlayStation ID and accept the terms and conditions
- Enter the codes