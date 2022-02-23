All PS5 Treat Codes, Answers, and how to redeem them

With PlayStation 5 proving to be difficult thanks to a global pandemic compounding scarcity of parts, Sony has brought a unique way for players to get their hands on the console to the market.

Treat Codes are event invites that take the form of a code. Players can use the code to enter a contest to get their hands on a chance to buy the console. The codes will be appearing both online and in the real world up until February 28 and will be usable until March 7.

PS5 Treat Code One

Code: L2, Triangle, R1, Circle, L1, X, left d-pad, right d-pad, R2, Square

Question: During December 2021, how many hours of games did players play on their PS4 console globally?

During December 2021, how many hours of games did players play on their PS4 console globally? Answer: 15000000000

PS5 Treat Code Two

Code: L2, R2, Triangle, R1, L1, Circle, left d-pad, X, Square, right d-pad

Question: During December 2021, how many times did players log into their PS4 console globally?

During December 2021, how many times did players log into their PS4 console globally? Answer: 5000000000

PS5 Treat Code Three

Code: Triangle, R2, left d-pad, Circle, L2, right d-pad, X, L1, R1, Square

Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players play Uncharted 4: A Thief's End globally? (PS5 and PS4)

During December 2021, how many hours did players play Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End globally? (PS5 and PS4) Answer: 1500000

PS5 Treat Code Four

Code: L1, Triangle, L2, right d-pad, R2, Circle, left d-pad, X, Square, R1

Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players play "NBA 2K22" globally? (PS5 and PS4)

During December 2021, how many hours did players play “NBA 2K22” globally? (PS5 and PS4) Answer: 10000000

PS5 Treat Code Five

Code: Triangle, Circle, L1, right d-pad, X, left d-pad, R1, Square, L2, right d-pad

Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players play Horizon Zero Dawn globally? (PS5 and PS4)

During December 2021, how many hours did players play Horizon Zero Dawn globally? (PS5 and PS4) Answer: 2000000

PS5 Treat Code Six

Code: R1, Triangle, R2, L2, Circle, left d-pad, X, L1, right d-pad, Square

Question: During December 2021, how many hours of games did players play on their PS5 console globally?

During December 2021, how many hours of games did players play on their PS5 console globally? Answer: 12000000000

PS5 Treat Code Seven

Code: Triangle, right d-pad, Circle, L1, X, R2, left d-pad, Square, L2, right d-pad

Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players play God of War globally? (PS5 and PS4)

During December 2021, how many hours did players play God of War globally? (PS5 and PS4) Answer: 1800000

PS5 Treat Code Eight

Code: L2, R2, Triangle, Circle, left d-pad R1, right d-pad, X, Square, L1

Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players play Marvel's Spider-Man globally? (PS5 and PS4)

During December 2021, how many hours did players play Marvel’s Spider-Man globally? (PS5 and PS4) Answer: 2500000

PS5 Treat Code Nine

Code: Triangle, left d-pad, Circle, L1, L2, X, Square, R2, R1, right d-pad

Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players use the "YouTube" app globally? (PS5 and PS4)

During December 2021, how many hours did players use the “YouTube” app globally? (PS5 and PS4) Answer: 2500000

PS5 Treat Code 10

Code: Triangle, R1, <, R2, Circle, >, X, L1, Square, L2

Question: During December 2021, how many hours did players play "FIFA 22" globally? (PS5 and PS4)

During December 2021, how many hours did players play “FIFA 22” globally? (PS5 and PS4) Answer: 14000000

PS5 Treat Code 11

PS5 Treat Code 13

Code: R1, right d-pad, Triangle, L1, Circle, X, R2, Square, L2, left d-pad

Question: During December 2021, how many times did players log into their PS5 console globally?

During December 2021, how many times did players log into their PS5 console globally? Answer: 2500000000

PS5 Treat Code 14

