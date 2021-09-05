All races in Roblox Zenkai Origins

The Dragon Ball inspired Roblox game Zenkai Origins offers players the opportunity to join one of several races. Each race has its unique set of attributes and benefits that separates it from the rest. To help new players, here is a guide summing up all the races in the game.

All races

Saiyans race

Saiyans is the most commonly used race in the game. They have mediocre base stats, but upon transforming, they boast one of the highest. They also have the most available transformation in the game. Saiyans transformations are mentioned below:

Super Saiyan- LVL 50

Ascended Saiyan- LVL 65

Super Saiyan Blue Kaioken- LVL 80

Super Saiyan Blue Kaioken- LVL 100

Super Saiyan 3- LVL 150

Super Saiyan Blue- LVL 350

Super Saiyan Blue Kaioken- LVL 420

Namekian Race

Namekian posses tanky attributes and have high base stats. Additionally, they are also capable of regenerating health and Ki. All Namekian transformations are mentioned below:

Super Namekian- LVL 70

Ultimate Namekian- LVL 160

God Namekian- LVL 270

Awakened Spirit- LVL 350

Human Race

Human race boasts high damage stats but lacks health and resistance. Players that are willing to take risk will find a lot of success by picking the Human race. Furthermore, they have a decent amount of transformations available that make the race one of the best. All Human transformations are mentioned below:

Kaioken- LVL 30

Kaioken 4x- LVL 70

Kaioken 20x- LVL 100

Mystic- LVL 160

God Human- LVL 270

Phantom- LVL 350

Majin Race

Majin race is similar to Saiyans race where they are weak early game but get significant boost upon transformation. They have the capability to heal themselves fully and don’t lose their transformation upon running out of Ki. All Majin transformations are mentioned below:

Anger- LVL 40

Full Regen- LVL 80

Pure Majin- LVL 160

God Majin- LVL 260

Demon Majin- LVL 350

There is also a Sacred race that is yet to be added to the game.