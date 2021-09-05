All races in Roblox Zenkai Origins
Confused which race to pick?
The Dragon Ball inspired Roblox game Zenkai Origins offers players the opportunity to join one of several races. Each race has its unique set of attributes and benefits that separates it from the rest. To help new players, here is a guide summing up all the races in the game.
All races
Saiyans race
Saiyans is the most commonly used race in the game. They have mediocre base stats, but upon transforming, they boast one of the highest. They also have the most available transformation in the game. Saiyans transformations are mentioned below:
- Super Saiyan- LVL 50
- Ascended Saiyan- LVL 65
- Super Saiyan Blue Kaioken- LVL 80
- Super Saiyan Blue Kaioken- LVL 100
- Super Saiyan 3- LVL 150
- Super Saiyan Blue- LVL 350
- Super Saiyan Blue Kaioken- LVL 420
Namekian Race
Namekian posses tanky attributes and have high base stats. Additionally, they are also capable of regenerating health and Ki. All Namekian transformations are mentioned below:
- Super Namekian- LVL 70
- Ultimate Namekian- LVL 160
- God Namekian- LVL 270
- Awakened Spirit- LVL 350
Human Race
Human race boasts high damage stats but lacks health and resistance. Players that are willing to take risk will find a lot of success by picking the Human race. Furthermore, they have a decent amount of transformations available that make the race one of the best. All Human transformations are mentioned below:
- Kaioken- LVL 30
- Kaioken 4x- LVL 70
- Kaioken 20x- LVL 100
- Mystic- LVL 160
- God Human- LVL 270
- Phantom- LVL 350
Majin Race
Majin race is similar to Saiyans race where they are weak early game but get significant boost upon transformation. They have the capability to heal themselves fully and don’t lose their transformation upon running out of Ki. All Majin transformations are mentioned below:
- Anger- LVL 40
- Full Regen- LVL 80
- Pure Majin- LVL 160
- God Majin- LVL 260
- Demon Majin- LVL 350
There is also a Sacred race that is yet to be added to the game.