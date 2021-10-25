All Raiju strengths and weaknesses in Phasmophobia

The Rijua ghost arrived in Phasmophobia for the Nightmare update and is ready to wreak havoc on any unsuspecting ghost investigators who face off against this entity. It’s an electrical ghost, and you expect that your equipment will go haywire when attempting to pick up clues about this spirit and determine its exact location. These are all of Raiju’s strengths and weaknesses in Phasmophobia.

The Raiju thrives on electricity, and it will be able to use that electricity to aid its movement. The spirit can siphon energy from nearby electrical circuits, increasing its speed making it harder to pin down and even more deadly during a hunt. You’ll want to be careful whenever you activate the power box when hunting it down.

Because the Raiju is drawing power from electricity, your equipment will begin to malfunction much more often, and you’ll find yourself struggling to use it. While this might seem like another strength, it makes the Raiju much easier to identify as not too many ghosts disrupt your equipment like that, except in Nightmare contracts.

When attempting to identify a Raiju, you want to look for an EMF reader to spike to level five, ghost orbs to appear on camera, and use your D.O.T.S Projector to find its movement. Because the Raiju uses electricity to move around more quickly, a good combination is turning on the lights in a room with the D.O.T.S Projector, making it a bit easier to locate this fast-moving spirit.

Because there will be one piece of evidence not used during the Nightmare difficulty involving the Raiju, make sure to use the powerbox sparingly to ensure this creature cannot quickly eliminate your ghost investigation team. You might want to focus on your electrical equipment is running into issues during the hunt.