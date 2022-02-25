All Raikou, Entei, and Suicune Photo Safari Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Tour: Johto

The Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event is underway, and with it, the many challenges and rewards launching alongside the massive event. One of these challenges features the three legendary dogs from the Johto region, Raikou, Entei, and Suicune. In this guide, we’ll cover all Raikou, Entei, and Suicune Photo Safari Themed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go Tour: Johto’s big event.

You will need to have a ticket purchased for this event to participate in this challenge.

All Raikou, Entei, and Suicune Photo Safari Timed Research tasks and rewards

These are all of the tasks you need to complete for the Raikou, Entei, and Suicune Photo Safari Timed Research, and the rewards associated with them.

Task 1

Take a snapshot of Raikou in the wild – Raikou encounter

Take a snapshot of Entei in the wild – Entei encounter

Take a snapshot of Suicune in the wild – Suicune encounter

Rewards: 50 Raikou candy, 50 Entei Candy, and 50 Suicune candy

Upon completing a wild encounter with one of these Pokémon, and getting their snapshot, you’ll be able to catch these three Pokémon and earn plenty of candy for them as well as an even larger reward for completing these tasks. You’ll have to catch them throughout the event.