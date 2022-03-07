All Rebel Outpost Locations in Horizon Forbidden West

While you by no means need to take out every single Bandit Outpost in Horizon Forbidden West, it can be a good idea to eliminate all these enemies, so you don’t accidentally run into them unexpectedly. Outposts are essentially a smaller version of Rebel Camps in the open world, but all you are required to do is get inside, kill the leader, scavenge the dog tags they have, and leave. You can take out all of their friends if you want, but it is not needed. Here are the locations of every Rebel Outpost in Horizon Forbidden West.

There are a total of 17 Rebel Outposts in Horizon Forbidden West. Some of them may require you to do an extra step of finding the leader’s dog tags in a chest somewhere in the area, but usually, they are very close by. The icon for outposts on the map are similar to Rebel Camps, but they lack the two marks on either side. A blue icon means you have seen it but not completed the outpost, while green means you have already done it.

The Deadfalls

Screenshot by Gamepur

Jagged Deep

Screenshot by Gamepur

Plainsong

Screenshot by Gamepur

The High Turning

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dry Yearn

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stillsands North

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stillsands South

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stillsands West

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shining Wastes South

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shining Wastes North

Screenshot by Gamepur

Runner’s Wild

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bonewhite Tear

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Stand of the Sentinel

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Graypeak

Screenshot by Gamepur

Raintrace North

Screenshot by Gamepur

Raintrace East

Screenshot by Gamepur

Raintrace West