All Reboot Van locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
Your nearest Reboot Van is probably closer than you think.
Fortnite players may now notice that some of their most used Reboot Vans on the battle royale map have disappeared. This can be contributed to the arrival of Chapter 3 Season 4, as it has ultimately moved some Reboot Vans within POIs. Those who mainly drop at lesser-known shouldn’t fret. The season has even supplied additional Reboot Vans out in deserted areas for you to safely restore your teammates. Here’s every Reboot Van location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.
Where to find Reboot Vans in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4
In total, there are a plentiful 37 Reboot Vans on the island with most being inside the heart of named locations or near coastlines. To bring back a fallen squadmate, you need to collect their dropped Reboot Card and then interact with a van for 10 seconds to have them respawn. Reboot Cards are only active for 90 seconds after a player has died, and the player cannot spawn back if it is not used within the timeframe. So, to find the van closest to you, all Reboot Van locations are marked below and listed by their nearest POI.
- Chonker’s Speedway
- On the side end of the POI, near its two-story garage.
- Cloudy Condos
- At the center of the POI, north of its hotel building.
- Northeast of Cloudy Condos, at the Possible Paradox landmark
- Coney Crossroads
- On the south end of Coney Crossroads, in front of a home.
- North of Coney Crossroads, alongside its nearby river.
- West of Coney Crossroads, at Ridgeline Ranger Station.
- Fort Jonesy
- On the south end of Fort Jonesy.
- Southeast of Fort Jonesy, at the Shrouded Settlement landmark.
- Northeast of Fort Jonesy, at the island in the bottom-right corner.
- Greasy Grove
- At the center of Greasy Grove, near its taco shop.
- West of Greasy Grove, at the Displaced Depot landmark.
- At the bridge between Greasy Grove and Rocky Reels.
- Herald’s Sanctum
- On the east side of Herald’s Sanctum.
- East of Herald’s Sanctum, on the east side of the Last Legs island.
- Northeast of Herald’s Sanctum, at the center of the Launchpad island.
- Logjam Junction
- At the center of Logjam Junction.
- On top of the mountain that is northeast of Logjam Junction.
- In the Shell or High Water landmark, located northeast of Logjam Junction.
- South of Logjam Junction, beside Crackshot’s Cabin.
- Lustrous Lagoon
- At the center of Lustrous Lagoon.
- At Seven Outpost III, located northeast of Lustrous Lagoon.
- Directly east of Lustrous Lagoon.
- Rave Cave
- At the north entrance of Rave Cave.
- South of Rave Cave, near a body of water.
- Southeast of Rave Cave, at the Happy Camper landmark.
- Reality Tree
- On the west side of the Reality Tree POI.
- Southwest of Reality Tree, at Groovy Grove’s mushroom farm.
- Near the bridge set between Reality Tree and Tilted Towers.
- Rocky Reels
- On the east side of Rocky Reels.
- South of Rocky Reels, at the Neo Butter Barn landmark.
- Shifty Shafts
- At the south end of Shifty Shafts.
- Shimmering Shrine
- In the center of the Shimmering Shrine POI.
- Sleepy Sound
- Near the grocery store on the west end of Sleepy Sound.
- East of Sleepy Sound, at the Unremarkable House landmark.
- Synapse Station
- West of the bus garage at Synapse Station.
- Tilted Towers
- In the northeast corner of Tilted Towers.
- At the fishing pond, east of Tilted Towers.