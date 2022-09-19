All Reboot Van locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite players may now notice that some of their most used Reboot Vans on the battle royale map have disappeared. This can be contributed to the arrival of Chapter 3 Season 4, as it has ultimately moved some Reboot Vans within POIs. Those who mainly drop at lesser-known shouldn’t fret. The season has even supplied additional Reboot Vans out in deserted areas for you to safely restore your teammates. Here’s every Reboot Van location in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

Where to find Reboot Vans in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

In total, there are a plentiful 37 Reboot Vans on the island with most being inside the heart of named locations or near coastlines. To bring back a fallen squadmate, you need to collect their dropped Reboot Card and then interact with a van for 10 seconds to have them respawn. Reboot Cards are only active for 90 seconds after a player has died, and the player cannot spawn back if it is not used within the timeframe. So, to find the van closest to you, all Reboot Van locations are marked below and listed by their nearest POI.

