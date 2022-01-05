All relic and relic upgrades in Smite Season 9 – Update 9.1

Relics have been a standard in Smite for quite a long time, and their overall system has been a staple in the game for years. While the items themselves have changed, and how they worked might alter, you always had a base relic and an upgraded version. For Season 9, all of the relics are receiving a third-tier upgrade, and they all come with a variety of choices, mixing up every game you play. Here’s what you need to know about all the relic and relic upgrades in Smite for Season 9, update 9.1

How you buy a relic will remain the same, with each player receiving one at the beginning of the game, and then the second slot opens up at level 12. The first tier of any relic is free, with the second tier being priced at 300 gold, and then the third and final tier for 800. You can purchase all relic upgrades at any time in the game, such as grabbing all upgrades at level one.

When you buy the third-tier relic item, you’ll have a critical choice to make for each game. The upgrades are pretty different from one another, forcing you to consider the positives and negatives of each one, given your role on your team and the god you’re using.

These are all of the relics and the relic upgrades you purchase in Smite for Season 9.

All relic and relic upgrades

AEGIS AMULET

Cooldown decreased from 180s to 170s

GREATER AEGIS AMULET (UPGRADED)

Cooldown decreased from 150s to 140s

AEGIS OF ACCELERATION

Using this item makes you invulnerable to damage and healing for 1.5s, and prevents you from taking any actions. You may still move. Each instance of damage prevented in this time provides you 7% Movement Speed for 4s, stacking up to 3 times.

AEGIS OF JUDGEMENT

Using this item makes you invulnerable to damage and healing for 1.5s, and prevents you from taking any actions. You may still move. At the end of the duration, you explode dealing 100 + 50% of the prevented damage as Magical Damage in a 30 unit radius. The damage dealt by this effect is capped at 50% of your Maximum Health.

BELT OF FRENZY

Damage Increase increased from 10% to 15%

Duration increased from 5s to 6s

Cooldown increased from 120s to 130s

GREATER BELT OF FRENZY

Damage Increase increased from 10% to 15%

Penetration buff has been removed

Duration decreased from 8s to 6s

Cooldown decreased from 120s to 110s

BELT OF THE BERSERKER

Using this item grants all allied gods within 70 units 30% Increased Damage dealt to all targets, including objectives, and 50% Attack Speed increase, decaying every 0.5s for 6s.

BELT OF INSATIABLE HUNGER

Using this item grants all allied gods within 70 units 15% Increased Damage dealt to all targets, including objectives, and 25% Attack Speed increase for 10 seconds. If you earn a kill or assist on an enemy god while this buff is active, the duration refreshes. This can only occur once per use.

BLINK RUNE

No changes

GREATER BLINK RUNE

Damage Mitigation buff has been removed

CORRUPTED BLINK RUNE

Using this item will allow you to teleport up to 45 units away instantly. This item can not be used if you have taken or dealt damage in the last 3s. On Blinking, slow all enemies’ MS/AS by 15% within a 25 unit radius for 2.5s.

SCORCHING BLINK RUNE

Using this item will allow you to teleport up to 45 units away instantly, leaving behind a trail of wildfire that deals 20 True Damage + 4 True Damage per level to enemies that pass through it every 0.5s for 4s. This item can not be used if you have taken or dealt damage in the last 3s.

BRACER OF RADIANCE

Power Buff increased from 10% to 15%

Cooldown increased from 100s to 120s

GREATER BRACER OF RADIANCE

This no longer functions as a Sentry Ward

BRACER OF BRILLIANCE

Place a radiant glow at a target location for 90s. Allies who move through this glow gain 20% increased Power and 20% Movement Speed for 8s. This fragment acts as a Sentry ward. If destroyed the cooldown of the relic is reduced by 20s.

BRACER OF ILLUMINATION

Place a radiant glow at a target location for 90s. Allies who move through this glow gain 10% increased Power if above half health or 15% Movement Speed if below Half Health for 8s. This fragment acts as a Sentry ward. On use a light sprite appears, patrolling back and forth, revealing enemies along the way.

MEDITATION CLOAK

Name changed from Meditation Cloak to Cloak of Meditation

Increased base Health restore from 8 to 12

Increased missing Health scaling from 5% to 6%

Cooldown increased from 140s to 150s

GREATER MEDITATION CLOAK

Removed Cooldown Reduction effect

Increased base Health restore from 8 to 12

Increased missing Health scaling from 5% to 6%

Cooldown decreased from 140s to 130s

CLOAK OF ASCETIC

Using this item causes you to Enter a meditative state where nearby allies gods within 35 units restore 40 + 7% of their missing health and mana each tick. Heals occur once every second for 4s. Each pulse reduces cooldowns for all abilities by 1.5s.

CLOAK OF THE AVATAR

Using this item causes you to Enter a meditative state where nearby allies gods within 35 units restore 12 + 6% of their missing health and mana each tick. Heals occur once every second for 4s. You also gain a protective barrier of wind that explodes if an enemy comes within 15 units, knocking them back.

CURSED ANKH

Shield damage increased from 50% to 75%

Added 10% increased Damage Taken debuff when healed by god abilities

GREATER CURSED ANKH

Shield damage increased from 50% to 75%

Decreased the increased Damage Taken debuff from 20% to 10%

Decreased cooldown from 120s to 100s

BLIGHTED ANKH

Using this item reduces the Healing received by all enemy gods within 55 units by 60% for 10s and removes 75% of any currently applied shield. Enemies that are healed by god abilities while affected by this curse take 20% more damage from all sources for the duration of the curse. All healing reduced by this effect is instead distributed to your allies in a 40 unit radius around you.

DROWNED ANKH

Using this item reduces the Healing received by all enemy gods within 55 units by 40% for 10s and removes 75% of any currently applied shield. Enemies that are healed by god abilities while affected by this curse cause a pool of Miasma to form beneath them that persists for 6s. The Miasma deals 2% of the enemy’s Current Health every 0.5s while enemies are inside it and refreshes the Ankh debuff effect.

HEAVENLY WINGS

Cooldown increased from 120s to 130s

GREATER HEAVENLY WINGS

Cooldown decreased from 120s to 110s

Removed Haste effect

ENTANGLING WINGS

Using this item increases the Movement Speed of allied gods within 55 units by 20% for 5 and making you immune to Slows. On use, this relic also roots enemies around you for 1s.

HASTENED WINGS

Using this item increases the Movement Speed of allied gods within 55 units by 20% for 4s, makes them immune to Slows, and grants Haste, causing them to be immune to Basic Attack Movement Penalty. For the duration, successful basic attacks increase the duration by 1s up to an additional 4s.

HORRIFIC EMBLEM

Increased Attack Speed debuff from 15% to 25%

Added 15% decreased Damage Dealt debuff

Increased Cooldown from 110s to 130s

GREATER HORRIFIC EMBLEM

No changes

EMBLEM OF INCREASING PERIL

Using this item Slows the Movement Speed of all enemy gods within 35 units by 30% for 5s. Their Attack Speed is also reduced by 25% for the duration. Additionally, their Damage Dealt is reduced by 15%. If an enemy deals 10% of an allied god’s Maximum Health in this time, the debuff effects are increased by 10% each, stacking up to 3 times.

EMBLEM OF TREMBLING TERROR

Using this item Slows the Movement Speed of all enemy gods within 35 units by 30% for 5s. Their Attack Speed is also reduced by 25% for the duration. Additionally, their Damage Dealt is reduced by 15%. If an enemy is dealt 30% of their Maximum Health during this duration, they are trembled for 1.5s.

MAGIC SHELL

Increased damage reduction from basic attacks from 20% to 25%

GREATER MAGIC SHELL

Decreased Cooldown from 150s to 130s

FORTIFYING SHELL

Using this item applies a shield to themselves and allies within 35 units for 100 Health + 12 Health per God Level for 3s. Additionally, all allies take 50% reduced damage from Basic Attacks for the duration. When the shield is broken or expires, allies gain a new buff providing 20% damage mitigation and 20% MS for 3s.

PHANTOM SHELL

Using this item applies a shield to themselves and allies within 35 units for 150 Health + 15 Health per God Level for 4s. Additionally, all allies take 50% reduced damage from Basic Attacks for the duration. Using this item also allows you and allied gods to pass through players and player made objects.

PURIFICATION BEADS

Cooldown increased from 160s to 170s

GREATER PURIFICATION BEADS

Cooldown increased from 130s to 140s

CHAOTIC BEADS

Using this item removes Crowd Control Effects and makes you immune to new ones for 2s. Any CC effect that is cleansed during this time, including on activation, sends out a homing projectile to the enemy who applied it, dealing 7% of their Maximum Health.

TEMPORAL BEADS

Using this item removes Crowd Control Effects and makes you immune to new ones for 2s. Reduces active cooldowns by 3s

SHIELD OF THORNES

Decreased reflect damage from 30% of all damage taken to 25% of all damage taken

Added -25% Lifesteal debuff for enemies attacking you Note: The wording for this lifesteal blocking effect was changed from “… can only lifesteal 25% of their lifesteal” to “… can only steal 75%” of their lifesteal to better indicate that this effect is removing 25% of the enemy’s lifesteal’s efficacy.

Cooldown increased from 120s to 140s

GREATER SHIELD OF THORNS

Decreased reflect damage from 30% of all damage taken to 25% of all damage taken

Decreased Lifesteal debuff for enemies attacking you from -50% to -25%

THORNS OF OVERGROWTH

Using this item reflects 25% of all damage you take, before mitigations, for the next 5s, back to its owner as Magical Damage. If you are dealt 120 * your level damage while this effect is active, the effect will end early. While this is active enemies can only lifesteal from you for 50% of their total lifesteal. Additionally you gain 5% Movement Speed and Attack Speed for each enemy god within 20 units.

THORNS OF SAPPING STRENGTH

Using this item reflects 35% of all damage you take, before mitigations, for the next 2s, back to its owner as Magical Damage. While this is active enemies can only lifesteal from you for 75% of their total lifesteal. Each basic attack from enemy gods reduces the cooldown of this item by 0.5s.

Decreased Cooldown from 120s to 80s

SUNDERING SPEAR

Shield damage increased from 50% to 75%

Cooldown increased from 125s to 130s

GREATER SUNDERING SPEAR

Current Health damage reduced from 12.5% to 7.5%

Increased Damage Taken debuff decreased from 7% to 5%

Cooldown decreased from 125s to 110s

SUNDERING BLAST

Fire a bolt that travels 70 units, stopping on first god hit and splashing in a 20 unit radius, dealing 15% of their Current Health as True Damage and reducing any active shields by 75%. Targets hit take 5% increased damage for 5s, stacking 2 times. This relic has 2 charges.

SUNDERING SIPHON

Fire a bolt that travels 50 units, stopping on the first god hit, reducing any active shields by 75% and linking them to you. For the next 4s they are dealt 5% of their Current Health as True Damage every second and you receive half that amount as healing. Enemies can break the link if they move past 60 units from you. This relic has 2 charges. A second hit on the same target will just refresh the duration.

TELEPORT FRAGMENT

Name changed from Teleport Glyph to Teleport Fragment

GREATER TELEPORT FRAGMENT

Can no longer teleport to wards

Cooldown decreased from 200s to 160s

HEROIC TELEPORT

Using this item allows you to teleport to any Allied structure or ward while Rooted in place. This effect is not interrupted by damage but is interrupted by hard Crowd Control. After teleporting you gain slow immunity, 20% Movement Speed and 40 Protections for 10s.

Cooldown decreased from 160s to 130s

PERSISTENT TELEPORT