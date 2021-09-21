All Rewards for the Fall Festival Challenge in Fall Guys

The Fall Festival Challenge in Fall Guys is a week-long event, and though it is more compact than some of the other Fall Guys events, the rewards within it are actually pretty great. The unlockable Lion Dance costume is a show stealer, but there are also some other goodies to collect along the way. The Rewards are earned through various challenges in all shows, and the event-specific Squad Celebration show by collecting mooncakes. The Fall Festival Challenge runs from September 21 to September 28.

Fall Festival Challenge Rewards

To unlock all of the Rewards, you must complete the entire Fall Festival Challenge, though you only need up to 400 mooncakes to unlock the Legendary outfit. Four of the Rewards are Limited-Time cosmetics, while the other two are just resources, in this case, more Kudos. Let’s take a look at all of the unlockable Rewards for the Fall Festival Challenge, their rarities, their categories, and how many mooncakes you need to unlock them.

Mooncakes (Rare Pattern) – 100 Mooncakes

Screenshot by Gamepur

300 Kudos – 200 Mooncakes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lion Dance (Legendary Lower) – 300 Mooncakes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lion Dance (Legendary Upper) – 400 Mooncakes

Screenshot by Gamepur

600 Kudos – 500 Mooncakes

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fall Fest Fanatic (Epic Nickname) – 600 Mooncakes