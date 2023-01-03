How to get the Omni-Man skin in Fall Guys

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is doing a cross-over with the popular comic book and animated series, Invincible. The cross-over will bring three new outfits to the game based on superheroes Invincible, Atomic Eve, and Omni-Man. These outfits will be the first cross-over of 2023 for Fall Guys and will no doubt be in high demand. Fortunately, we got you covered in how to get them.

Where to purchase Omni-Man in Fall Guys

The Omni-Man outfit will arrive at the Fall Guys in-game store on January 5, and you will need to spend the in-game currency called Show-Bucks to buy them. You can receive Show Bucks by either ranking up in the seasonal battle pass or using real-world money to purchase some. Like almost all outfits that are part of Fall Guys’ many cross-over tie-ins, Omni-Man’s outfit will cost around 800 Show-Bucks.

You are likely to be able to purchase all the Invincible costumes as part of a bundle. The bundles with three outfits will typically cost 2,000 Show-Bucks. You can spend real-world money to buy Show-Bucks rather than grind through the game. Fall Guys will also release a new Omni-Man Pattern to go along with the new skin. New Nameplates and Nicknames based on the Invincible comics and show will also be coming to the game on January 5. Usually, cross-over items are only available for a limited time in the Fall Guys stores, so you should get the Omni-Man outfit as quickly as you can.

Omni-Man is the father of the titular Invincible and is secretly the main antagonist of the series. He has super-strength, stamina, and invulnerability, and he can fly. He is an evil take on Superman, a type of antagonist that has become popular in recent years thanks to media like The Boys live-action show and the Injustice video games.