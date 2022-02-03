All Rideable Pokémon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus and where to find them

One of the features of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, is the ability to obtain Pokémon that can be used as mounts to traverse the different areas of the Hisui Region. Not only can you ride across the land, but you can fly in the sky and swim across the ocean, all with the help of those Pokémon chosen by the great Sinnoh. Here are all the Rideable Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and where you can find them.

Wyrdeer

Wyrdeer is the first of the five rideable Pokémon you will obtain during your journey. This massive deer Pokémon first appears after you clear the area for the Heights Camp in the Obsidian Fieldlands. Wyrdeer will appear before you but leave rather quickly. Later on, you will return to the heights camp when you are making your way to the Grandtree for the second time. Wyrdeer will graciously allow you to ride on its back to make traveling the land faster.

Ursaluna

While Ursaluna might not be fast, it has the special ability to sense treasure around the different areas. You obtain Ursaluna after you reach the Crimson Mirelands. Help quell Ursaluna’s rage by battling and defeating it. Once you do, Ursaluna will accept you and allow you to ride on it. Now you can hunt down treasure by following the marks that appear in front of Ursaluna while you ride it.

Basculegion

Basculgeion is obtained once you reach the Cobalt Coastlands. After dealing with a few tasks for Iscan, you make Basulegions favorite food and it immediately lets you ride on it. While riding on Basculegion, you can quickly swim across the waters of the different areas. You even get a cool double jump.

Sneasler

Sneasler is the evolved form of Sneasle and is a master at climbing mountains. You obtain Sneasler once you reach the Coronet Highlands. After following Ingo for a while, you reach a mountain that you can’t possibly scale. In comes Sneasler to save the day and give you a ride. While riding on Sneasler, you can scale mountains, trees, and other obstacles easily.

Braviary

The last rideable Pokémon you obtain is Braviary. You obtain Braviary when you reach the Alabaster Icelands. After following the story for a while, you will meet Sabi. After chasing her around the Icelands for a while, you will wind up at the top of the Snowpoint Temple. Here, you will have to do battle with Braviary to earn its respect. Once you defeat it, you will unlock Braviary as a mount and be able to fly through the sky.