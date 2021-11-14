All Rings you can catch while fishing in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Fishing in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is more than just a mini-game. You can actually find some rather useful gear while waiting to hook the next fish. One of the newest additions to the Special and Anniversary Edition is the inclusion of unique rings that can only be found at fishing locations; many of which are from previous Elder Scrolls games. Here are all of the magical rings you can reel in on your next fishing trip.

All Magical Rings to find while Fishing

Denstagmer’s Ring

Denstagmer’s Ring has a large red gemstone set on a silver band. It increases resistance against fire, frost, and shock is by 20%. The ring was originally found in The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind but had different stats.

Ring of Kynareth

The Ring of Kynareth was also featured in Morrowind but was changed for Skyrim. It is a silver ring with a small blue gemstone that causes rainstorms to occur while fishing at temperate lakes and streams. It’s exactly like the hat you find while working for Swims-in-Deep-Water. Having it means you can put on a helmet or hood again.

Mentor’s Ring

Mentor’s Ring is a stunning purple gemstone set on a silver band. It comes with the ability where all spells cost 10% less to cast.

Ring of the Wind

A ring with a blue gemstone that increases your movement speed by 15%.

Warlock’s Ring

Your block creates a weak ward spell that reduces 25 Magic damage and increases Health regeneration by 30%. Your movement speed is also increased by 5%.

Ring of Khajiit

The ring increases your movement speed by 15%. It was featured in Oblivion and Morrowind as well where it also enhanced speed and illusion abilities.

Ring of Surroundings

This Morrowind ring includes an amber color gemstone and increases your Sneak ability by 25%.

Vampiric Ring

This blood-red colored ring grants the wearer the Drain Life spell.

Ring of Phynaster

Wearing this gold-banded red gemstone ring will increase your Magic, Shock, and Poison Resistance by 20%.

