All Rot Spirit locations in the Forgotten Forest in Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Rot Spirits are one of the many collectibles found throughout Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Collecting them will improve your combat experience by allowing your Rot to perform more actions. There are a total of 14 Rot Spirits to find in the Forgotten Forest. Here are their locations.

On a log

Screenshot by Gamepur

After entering the Forgotten Forest, head to the right. Follow the path across the river and fend off the corruption on the other side. After the corruption is cleared, you will see two logs jutting out over the water. One of them has a purple symbol on it. Activate Spirit Pulse while standing on the symbol to make four targets launch into the air. Shoot them all with your bow before they hit the ground to spawn the Rot Spirit.

Water Shrine

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first step to unlocking this Rot Spirit is to have your Spirits move the two stones next to the large tree to their locations. Don’t worry, those are obvious. After that, unlock the Forest Tear by activating Spirit Pulse on the stone platform nearby. Once the Forest Tear is available, head over to the left of the stone archway.

There is a large square stone that the Rot Spirits can lift. Have them move the stone to the other side of the archway to the stone wall next to the fast travel point. Jump up and have the Rot Spirits move the wooden wall. After all of that, activate their true form using the Forest Tear and have them slam on a pile of leaves on the platform. This will unlock the Spirit.

Hanging pot

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the start of the area, follow the left path past the corrupted gate. Continue along the path until you reach the other side of the river past the corrupted shrine. When the path forks, go to the right and look up. There is a pot hanging from the trees. Shoot it with your bow to make the Rot Spirit fall out.

God Tree Shrine

Screenshot by Gamepur

After clearing out the God Tree Shrine, you will notice a flower up and to the right of it, attached to the tree. Shoot the flower to get pulled up to the platform. Follow the platform until you find a puddle. Use your Spirit Pulse to obtain the Rot Spirit.

In a cave

Screenshot by Gamepur

From the start of the area, head to the right. Follow the river that runs under where the Hat Cart is to find a cave. Inside the cave are some tablets. Activate Spirit Pulse to get the Rot Spirit to appear.

By the Meditation Spot

Screenshot by Gamepur

Travel to the other side of the Forgotten Forest and find the bridge that goes over a shallow river. Follow the river and shoot the crystal to get to the other side. The Rot Spirit is under a stone to the right of the Meditation Spot.

Defeat the Sprout Captain

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you progress through the level enough to cleanse all the shrines and defeat the Sprout Captain, you will enter the Guardian Tree. Here, you will receive Taro’s food offering memory and three Rot Spirits.

Under some rocks

Screenshot by Gamepur

After making your way past both the Sprout Captain and the Mage boss fights, you will be able to get through the sealed archway. Head on through and stick to the right along the wall of trees and brush. You will find three rocks. Have the Rot Spirits lift the rock on the right to find the spirit.

Clear the Corruption

Screenshot by Gamepur

After traveling through the archway past the Mage boss fight, head up the cliffs. Reach the area where you can use a Forest Tear. Start clearing out the corruption. After it is all gone, you will see one Forest Tear near a cliff with a pile of leaves next to it. Use a Rot Cloud to disperse the leaves. There is a log underneath. Lift up the log to find the next Rot Spirit.

Defeat the Shrine Guardian

Screenshot by Gamepur

After progressing to the end of the level, you will fight the Shrine Guardian boss. Afterward, you will automatically unlock the last three Rot Spirits for collecting another one of Taro’s relics.