There are multiple resources you’ll need to acquire and grind in Final Fantasy XIV if you want to unlock additional weapons and gear for your character. For example, a resource you might be grinding daily is the Sacks of Nuts you receive from hunting specific monsters, both regular and elite in the Endwalker expansion. When you’ve received enough Sacks of Nuts, you can exchange them to particular vendors for various items. This guide will cover all Sacks of Nuts vendor locations in Final Fantasy XIV.

There are two locations where you can exchange your Sacks of Nuts with specific vendors. You can find one of these vendors in Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han.

Old Sharlayan (X:11.9 Y:13.2) – J’lakshai

Radz-at-Han (X:10.5 Y:7.4) – Wilmetta

Both of these vendors will provide you with items, should you have enough Sacks of Nuts. If you’re looking for Sacks of Nuts, you’ll be able to receive them by completing hunts for regular and elite marks in the Endwalker locations. These adventures become available after completing The Hunt for Specimens, which you can do when you reach level 80, so long as you’ve already finished the Elite and Dangerous quest in Shadowbringers.

You can complete the regular hunts once per day, and the elite marks are available once every week.