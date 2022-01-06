All Seal Locations in Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact

Seals are a new mechanic that has been added to Genshin Impact in update 2.4 in the Enkanomiya region. Usually, regions in Genshin Impact will have some form of strange item that players will need to collect that can be used to power up the character.

The game’s Enkanomiya area is quite different, and instead contains Key Sigils that players can collect. These are broken out into five different types, although all of them look similar and will be marked on your minimap when you are close to them. The Key Sigils are then used to open the Seals that are hidden all over the area.

Seals can only be opened by the corresponding Key Sigil, and sometimes will appear in groups, meaning you need to open multiple seals to activate whatever they might be hiding.

You can find all the Seal locations below, broken out by location in Enkanomiya. We also have a guide covering all the Key Sigil locations.

Seal 1 Locations

Seal 2 Locations

Seal 3 Locations

Seal 4 Locations

Seal 5 Locations