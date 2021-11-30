All Season of Heritage bonuses in Pokémon Go

The Season of Heritage has arrived in Pokémon Go. Everything kicks off on December 1 at 10 AM in your local time zone. Throughout the season, all players will receive various rewards and bonuses in the background that will be happening throughout the Season of Heritage. In this guide, we’re going to detail to you what bonuses you’ll receive while you play Pokémon Go during the Season of Heritage.

These are all seasonal bonuses that will be happening in the background while you play Pokémon Go.

Added Increased Incense effectiveness while moving

Guaranteed Candy XL when trading Pokémon

Guaranteed Gifts from PokéStop spins

Increased damage for Pokémon participating in raids remotely

Increased effectiveness of Incense while stationary

One extra Pokémon Candy when trading Pokémon

These bonuses are essential to keep track of in Pokémon Go to ensure you receive the best benefits. For example, if you’re hunting down XL candy for a particular Pokémon, we recommend trading with another player in your local area. Any trade you perform with another player throughout the Season of Heritage provides both parties with guaranteed XL candy. It’s some of the best ways to ensure you can compete in some of the tougher Pokémon Go Battle League competitions, especially in the Ultra and Master leagues.

If you’re having trouble with a raid battle, try inviting a player who has access to a Remote Raid pass to join you. They’ll deal increased damage with their Pokémon due to the Remote Raid pass bonus.

These bonuses will be available throughout the Season of Heritage, which wraps up on February 28, 2022.