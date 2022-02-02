All Season of Heritage: Catch Challenge timed research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go
Gotta catch ’em all for the Noibat hat.
February is the final for the Season of Heritage in Pokémon Go, along with the last month-long challenge. For those who have purchased the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event before February 10, you’ll have access to the Catch Challenge, a limited-time research quest that you have until February 28 to complete. If you have access to this, you can look forward to the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event to close out the month of February and the Season of Heritage. In this guide, we detail all of the Season of Heritage: Catch Challenged Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go.
All Season of Heritage Catch Challenge timed research tasks and rewards
These are all tasks and rewards you’ll receive for the Catch Challenge in Pokémon Go. Make sure you’ve purchased the Pokemon Go Tour: Johto event ticket to take part in it.
- Catch 15 Pokémon – 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 35 Pokémon – 1 Incense
- Catch 55 Pokémon – Krabby encounter
- Catch 80 Pokémon – 15 Razz berries
- Catch 105 Pokémon – 15 Great Balls
- Catch 135 Pokémon – Gligar encounter
- Catch 165 Pokémon – 15 Nanab berries
- Catch 200 Pokémon – Primeape encounter
- Catch 235 Pokémon – 2 Silver Pinap berries
- Catch 275 Pokémon – Galarian Zigzagoon encounter
- Catch 315 Pokémon – Pupitar encounter
- Catch 365 Pokémon – 3 Golden Razz berries
- Catch 425 Pokémon – Noibat encounter
- Catch 500 Pokémon – 5,000 XP
- Catch 600 Pokémon – 1 Remote Raid Pass, and a Noibat hat for your Avatar