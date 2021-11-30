All Season of Heritage Egg spawns in Pokémon Go

With new Pokémon appearing worldwide for the Season of Heritage in Pokémon Go, there has also been a rotation within the eggs. As a result, there are different Pokémon spawning from the various eggs you can receive from the PokéStops you find across your adventure. In this guide, we will share all of the Season of Heritage egg spawns in Pokémon Go.

These Pokémon spawns inside the eggs will be available from December 1 at 10 AM in your local time zone until March 1, 2022.

All Season of Heritage egg spawns

The Pokémon listed below are not all of the notable spawns that you could receive from the specific eggs. Instead, these are the major ones that have been changed for the Season of Heritage. You can expect to potentially receive several others, depending on the egg you’re attempting to hatch.

All 2km egg spawns

These are all of the Pokémon that could spawn from a 2km egg.

Barboach

Bellsprout

Bunnelby

Meditite

Poliwag

Swablu

Swinub

All 5km egg spawns

These are all of the Pokémon that could spawn from 5km egg.

Azurill

Froakie

Happiny

Hippopotas

Munchlax

Onix

Snover

All 10km egg spawns

These are all of the Pokémon that could spawn from a 10km egg.

Audino

Darumaka

Espurr

Goomy

Mienfoo

Noibat

Rufflet

All Season of Heritage Adventure Sync rewards

The Adventure Sync is an optional feature that you can turn on where Pokémon Go tracks the steps you’ve taken while the game is not online. You’ll be able to receive several rewards for having this feature turned on, such as 5km and 10km eggs. These eggs have differing spawns from the ones you can find at PokéStops.

All 5km egg spawns

These are all of the Pokémon that could hatch from an adventure sync 5km egg.

Clauncher

Cranidos

Dedenne

Frillish

Shieldon

Skrelp

All 10km egg spawns

These are all of the Pokémon that could hatch from an adventure sync 10km egg.