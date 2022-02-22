All Season of the Risen Week 1 challenges in Destiny 2

A new season of Destiny 2 means a new set of weekly challenges for you to grind and complete. Weekly challenges are excellent options when it comes to earning lots of experience points to progress your seasonal artifact and earn the slew of rewards available in the Season of the Risen pass. Some seasonal challenges will also reward you with small amounts of bright dust that can be used in the Eververse store and will allow you to purchase exclusive cosmetics for free. Here is every Season of the Risen Week 1 challenge and how to complete them.

Screenshot by Gamepur