All Season of the Risen Week 1 challenges in Destiny 2
Earn that XP.
A new season of Destiny 2 means a new set of weekly challenges for you to grind and complete. Weekly challenges are excellent options when it comes to earning lots of experience points to progress your seasonal artifact and earn the slew of rewards available in the Season of the Risen pass. Some seasonal challenges will also reward you with small amounts of bright dust that can be used in the Eververse store and will allow you to purchase exclusive cosmetics for free. Here is every Season of the Risen Week 1 challenge and how to complete them.
- Psychogenic Decoder
- Collect Psychogenic Intel by playing strikes, Gambit, Crucible, public events, and more. Collect Risen Umbral Energy by decoding Runic Chests in PsiOps Battlegrounds.
- Collect 500 Psychogenic Intel.
- Collect 2 Risen Umbral Energy.
- The Informant’s Informant
- Reach Rank 15 with Fynch in Savathûn’s throne world.
- Operation Elbrus: Week 1
- Complete Week 1 of Operation Elbrus and defeat combatants with Machine Guns in PsiOps Battlegrounds.
- Kill 40 enemies with Machine Guns in PsiOps Battlegrounds.
- String Theory
- Complete 3 Evidence Board investigations in the Mars Enclave.
- Into the Throne World
- In the Throne World, complete bounties and earn progress by completing patrols, public events, and looting Lost Sectors.
- Complete 18 bounties, patrols, public events, or Lost Sectors.
- Taking All Challenges
- Complete 3 weekly playlist challenges.
- Mid-Range Calibration
- Calibrate mid-range weapons—Hand Cannons, Auto Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Machine Guns—in the Throne World. Bonus progress for rapidly defeating combatants.
- Kill 200 enemies using the above weapons.
- Dredgin’ Up Victory
- Complete Gambit matches. Earn bonus progress for wins.
- Complete 15 Gambit matches. Winning will speed this up.
- Momentum Crash
- Defeat Guardians in Momentum Control. Earn bonus progress with Zone Advantage.
- Defeat 75 Guardians in Momentum Control.
- Hive Slayer
- Defeat Hive combatants in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Earn bonus progress for defeating tougher combatants.
- Defeat 200 Hive in strikes.
