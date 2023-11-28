All Seasonal Weapons & God Rolls for Destiny 2: Season of the Wish
Every Destiny 2 Season of the Wish weapon it’s possible for playees to earn during the season & their god rolls.
Destiny 2 Season of the Wish adds a plethora of new weapons for players to collect as drops from activities and through grinding out bounties with NPCs. Each one could be part of the next best PvP or PvE meta, but it’s hard to know which god roll to use.
Every weapon in Destiny 2 has a god roll, but that doesn’t make it the best one in the game. However, players can’t sit around grinding out loot drops all day until the best weapons, according to the meta, are handed to them. That’s why it’s important to know what all the god rolls for a season like Season of the Wish are, so it’s easy to see if a drop is worth keeping or dismantling right away.
All Seasonal Weapons & God Rolls in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish (Season 22)
In the sections and tables below, we’ve outlined all the weapons and their associated god rolls that players can and should pick up in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish. Each god roll contains the weapon’s name and stats alongside what we believe are the perfect perks for it.
***This guide is a work in progress and is being actively worked on and added to as we discover more weapons and god rolls in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish.***
Seasonal Weapons & God Rolls for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish (Season 22)
The table below lists all the weapons and god rolls for seasonal weapons players can earn during Destiny 2: Season of the Wish. These drop from seasonal activities and the standard objectives in free roam across all worlds.
Crucible Weapons & God Rolls for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish (Season 22)
In the table below, we’ve covered all the Destiny 2: Season of the Wish Crucible weapons and god rolls players can earn. These can only be earned from Crucible activities and rewards.
|Weapon Name
|Stats
|God Roll
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
Gambit Weapons & God Rolls for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish (Season 22)
The table below shows every Gambit weapon and god roll players can earn from Destiny 2: Season of the Wish. These weapons are exclusive to Gambit and Gambit-related drops such as bounties.
|Weapon Name
|Stats
|God Roll
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
Warlord’s Ruin Dungeon Weapons & God Rolls for Season of the Wish (Season 22)
This final table contains all the weapons and god rolls players can get from Destiny 2: Season of the Wish’s Dungeon, Warlord’s Ruin. These won’t drop outside of the Dungeon itself, so they’re incredibly rare.
|Weapon Name
|Stats
|God Roll
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
Exotic Weapons and Catalysts God Rolls for Season of the Wish (Season 22)
The table below lists all Destiny 2: Season of the Wish Exotic weapons and Catalysts. However, these are set, so there are no god rolls as with the other weapons in this article. Still, they’re worth noting so players can craft builds around them using the other weapons in the season.
|Weapon Name
|Stats
|God Roll
|How to Get it
|Dragon’s Breath
|Blast Radius: 100
Velocity: 67
Stability: 27
Handling: 92
Reload Speed: 37
Aim Assistance: 70
Zoom: 20
Airborne Effectiveness: 10
Rounds per Minute: 15
Magazine Size: 1
Recoil Direction: 55
|Volatile Launch: Greatly increases Blast Radius, slightly decreases Handling Speed and Projectile Speed.
Black Powder: Slightly increases Blast Radius but decreases Stability.
High Octane: Igniting nearby targets will partially replenish fuel. Once Dragon’s Breath has maximum fuel, it will refill itself from reserves.
Short-Action Stock: Greatly increases Handling Speed.
Exotic Intrinsic Perk – Composite Propellant: Rockets embed in targets and occasionally spew fuel to cause Scorch damage. The longer a player waits to fire the rocket, the more fuel it will have to inflict Scorch with.
|Part of the Destiny 2: Season of the Wish Season Pass.
|Dragon’s Breath Catalyst
|TBA
|TBA
|Picked up from Banshee-44 in the Tower once players have acquired Dragon’s Breath.
|Thorn Catalyst
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA