All Seasonal Weapons & God Rolls for Destiny 2: Season of the Wish

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish adds a plethora of new weapons for players to collect as drops from activities and through grinding out bounties with NPCs. Each one could be part of the next best PvP or PvE meta, but it’s hard to know which god roll to use.

Every weapon in Destiny 2 has a god roll, but that doesn’t make it the best one in the game. However, players can’t sit around grinding out loot drops all day until the best weapons, according to the meta, are handed to them. That’s why it’s important to know what all the god rolls for a season like Season of the Wish are, so it’s easy to see if a drop is worth keeping or dismantling right away.

All Seasonal Weapons & God Rolls in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish (Season 22)

In the sections and tables below, we’ve outlined all the weapons and their associated god rolls that players can and should pick up in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish. Each god roll contains the weapon’s name and stats alongside what we believe are the perfect perks for it.

***This guide is a work in progress and is being actively worked on and added to as we discover more weapons and god rolls in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish.***

Seasonal Weapons & God Rolls for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish (Season 22)

The table below lists all the weapons and god rolls for seasonal weapons players can earn during Destiny 2: Season of the Wish. These drop from seasonal activities and the standard objectives in free roam across all worlds.

Weapon NameStatsGod Roll
supercluster-god-roll-destiny-2-season-of-the-wish
Supercluster
Shotgun		Impact: 70
Range: 65
Stability: 54
Handling: 82
Reload Speed: 55
Aim Assistance: 41
Zoom: 12
Airborne Effectiveness: 4
Rounds per Minute: 65
Magazine Size: 7
Recoil Direction: 89		Hammer-Forged Rifling: Increases Range
Tactical Mag: Slightly increases Stability, Reload Speed, and Magazine Size.
Slideshot: Partially reloads the magazine when sliding and boosts weapon Range and Stability.
Fragile Focus: This Weapon gains bonus range until the player’s shield is destroyed. Bonus returns when player’s shield is back to full strength.
Dragon’s Vengeance: Activates when player’s ally dies or they reach critical health. Refills weapon’s magazine and grants bonus to Range, Charge Rate, and Handling.
Scatter Signal
Rapid-Fire Fusion Rifle		TBATBA
Appetence
Trace Rifle		TBATBA
scalar-potential-destiny-2-god-roll
Scalar Potential
Rapid-Fire Pulse Rifle		Impact: 23
Range: 28
Stability: 60
Handling: 20
Reload Speed: 50
Aim Assistance: 76
Zoom: 17
Airborne Effectiveness: 15
Rounds per Minute: 540
Magazine Size: 36
Recoil Direction: 63		Chambered Compensator: Increases Stability, moderately controls recoil, and slightly decreases Handling Speed.
Flared Magwell: Slightly increases Stability and greatly increases Reload Speed.
Keep Away: Increases this weapon’s Reload Speed, Range, and Accuracy when there are no targets in close proximity.
Attrition Orbs: Dealing sustained damage generates an Orb of Power.
Dragon’s Vengeance: Activates when player’s ally dies or they reach critical health. Refills weapon’s magazine and grants bonus to Range, Charge Rate, and Handling.
Lethophobia
Lightweight Bow		TBATBA
Doomed Petitioner
Linear Fusion Rifle		TBATBA
Tigerspite
Precision Auto Rifle		TBATBA
Waking Vigil
Hand Cannon		TBATBA
Sleepless
Rocket Launcher		TBATBA
Vouchsafe
Scout Rifle		TBATBA
Retold Tale
Shotgun		TBATBA
Twilight Oath
Sniper Rifle		TBATBA
Abide the Return
Sword		TBATBA

Crucible Weapons & God Rolls for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish (Season 22)

In the table below, we’ve covered all the Destiny 2: Season of the Wish Crucible weapons and god rolls players can earn. These can only be earned from Crucible activities and rewards.

Weapon NameStatsGod Roll
TBATBATBA
TBATBATBA
TBATBATBA
TBATBATBA

Gambit Weapons & God Rolls for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish (Season 22)

The table below shows every Gambit weapon and god roll players can earn from Destiny 2: Season of the Wish. These weapons are exclusive to Gambit and Gambit-related drops such as bounties.

Weapon NameStatsGod Roll
TBATBATBA
TBATBATBA
TBATBATBA
TBATBATBA

Warlord’s Ruin Dungeon Weapons & God Rolls for Season of the Wish (Season 22)

This final table contains all the weapons and god rolls players can get from Destiny 2: Season of the Wish’s Dungeon, Warlord’s Ruin. These won’t drop outside of the Dungeon itself, so they’re incredibly rare.

Weapon NameStatsGod Roll
TBATBATBA
TBATBATBA
TBATBATBA
TBATBATBA

Exotic Weapons and Catalysts God Rolls for Season of the Wish (Season 22)

The table below lists all Destiny 2: Season of the Wish Exotic weapons and Catalysts. However, these are set, so there are no god rolls as with the other weapons in this article. Still, they’re worth noting so players can craft builds around them using the other weapons in the season.

Weapon NameStatsGod RollHow to Get it
Dragon’s BreathBlast Radius: 100
Velocity: 67
Stability: 27
Handling: 92
Reload Speed: 37
Aim Assistance: 70
Zoom: 20
Airborne Effectiveness: 10
Rounds per Minute: 15
Magazine Size: 1
Recoil Direction: 55		Volatile Launch: Greatly increases Blast Radius, slightly decreases Handling Speed and Projectile Speed.
Black Powder: Slightly increases Blast Radius but decreases Stability.
High Octane: Igniting nearby targets will partially replenish fuel. Once Dragon’s Breath has maximum fuel, it will refill itself from reserves.
Short-Action Stock: Greatly increases Handling Speed.
Exotic Intrinsic Perk – Composite Propellant: Rockets embed in targets and occasionally spew fuel to cause Scorch damage. The longer a player waits to fire the rocket, the more fuel it will have to inflict Scorch with. 		Part of the Destiny 2: Season of the Wish Season Pass.
Dragon’s Breath CatalystTBATBAPicked up from Banshee-44 in the Tower once players have acquired Dragon’s Breath.
Thorn CatalystTBATBATBA

