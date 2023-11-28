All Seasonal Weapons & God Rolls for Destiny 2: Season of the Wish

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish adds a plethora of new weapons for players to collect as drops from activities and through grinding out bounties with NPCs. Each one could be part of the next best PvP or PvE meta, but it’s hard to know which god roll to use.

Every weapon in Destiny 2 has a god roll, but that doesn’t make it the best one in the game. However, players can’t sit around grinding out loot drops all day until the best weapons, according to the meta, are handed to them. That’s why it’s important to know what all the god rolls for a season like Season of the Wish are, so it’s easy to see if a drop is worth keeping or dismantling right away.

All Seasonal Weapons & God Rolls in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish (Season 22)

In the sections and tables below, we’ve outlined all the weapons and their associated god rolls that players can and should pick up in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish. Each god roll contains the weapon’s name and stats alongside what we believe are the perfect perks for it.

***This guide is a work in progress and is being actively worked on and added to as we discover more weapons and god rolls in Destiny 2: Season of the Wish.***

Seasonal Weapons & God Rolls for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish (Season 22)

The table below lists all the weapons and god rolls for seasonal weapons players can earn during Destiny 2: Season of the Wish. These drop from seasonal activities and the standard objectives in free roam across all worlds.

Weapon Name Stats God Roll

Supercluster

Shotgun Impact: 70

Range: 65

Stability: 54

Handling: 82

Reload Speed: 55

Aim Assistance: 41

Zoom: 12

Airborne Effectiveness: 4

Rounds per Minute: 65

Magazine Size: 7

Recoil Direction: 89 Hammer-Forged Rifling: Increases Range

Tactical Mag: Slightly increases Stability, Reload Speed, and Magazine Size.

Slideshot: Partially reloads the magazine when sliding and boosts weapon Range and Stability.

Fragile Focus: This Weapon gains bonus range until the player’s shield is destroyed. Bonus returns when player’s shield is back to full strength.

Dragon’s Vengeance: Activates when player’s ally dies or they reach critical health. Refills weapon’s magazine and grants bonus to Range, Charge Rate, and Handling. Scatter Signal

Rapid-Fire Fusion Rifle TBA TBA Appetence

Trace Rifle TBA TBA

Scalar Potential

Rapid-Fire Pulse Rifle Impact: 23

Range: 28

Stability: 60

Handling: 20

Reload Speed: 50

Aim Assistance: 76

Zoom: 17

Airborne Effectiveness: 15

Rounds per Minute: 540

Magazine Size: 36

Recoil Direction: 63 Chambered Compensator: Increases Stability, moderately controls recoil, and slightly decreases Handling Speed.

Flared Magwell: Slightly increases Stability and greatly increases Reload Speed.

Keep Away: Increases this weapon’s Reload Speed, Range, and Accuracy when there are no targets in close proximity.

Attrition Orbs: Dealing sustained damage generates an Orb of Power.

Dragon’s Vengeance: Activates when player’s ally dies or they reach critical health. Refills weapon’s magazine and grants bonus to Range, Charge Rate, and Handling. Lethophobia

Lightweight Bow TBA TBA Doomed Petitioner

Linear Fusion Rifle TBA TBA Tigerspite

Precision Auto Rifle TBA TBA Waking Vigil

Hand Cannon TBA TBA Sleepless

Rocket Launcher TBA TBA Vouchsafe

Scout Rifle TBA TBA Retold Tale

Shotgun TBA TBA Twilight Oath

Sniper Rifle TBA TBA Abide the Return

Sword TBA TBA

Crucible Weapons & God Rolls for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish (Season 22)

In the table below, we’ve covered all the Destiny 2: Season of the Wish Crucible weapons and god rolls players can earn. These can only be earned from Crucible activities and rewards.

Weapon Name Stats God Roll TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

Gambit Weapons & God Rolls for Destiny 2 Season of the Wish (Season 22)

The table below shows every Gambit weapon and god roll players can earn from Destiny 2: Season of the Wish. These weapons are exclusive to Gambit and Gambit-related drops such as bounties.

Weapon Name Stats God Roll TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

Warlord’s Ruin Dungeon Weapons & God Rolls for Season of the Wish (Season 22)

This final table contains all the weapons and god rolls players can get from Destiny 2: Season of the Wish’s Dungeon, Warlord’s Ruin. These won’t drop outside of the Dungeon itself, so they’re incredibly rare.

Weapon Name Stats God Roll TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA TBA

Exotic Weapons and Catalysts God Rolls for Season of the Wish (Season 22)

The table below lists all Destiny 2: Season of the Wish Exotic weapons and Catalysts. However, these are set, so there are no god rolls as with the other weapons in this article. Still, they’re worth noting so players can craft builds around them using the other weapons in the season.