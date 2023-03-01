All Lightfall campaign missions in Destiny 2

The Lightfall campaign in Destiny 2 is an expansion where you’ll travel to the planet Neptune and explore the city of Neomuna. Here, you’ll fight against Calus and his Shadow Legion as he attempts to secure The Veil, but he won’t account for Strand, a new Darkness ability you unlock. These abilities steadily unlock over time as you play through the campaign, and there are multiple missions you need to complete. This guide covers all Lightfall campaign missions you must complete in Destiny 2.

Lightfall campaign mission list in Destiny 2

There are eight primary missions that you need to complete for the Lightfall campaign. It’s not a massive campaign, so don’t expect a huge journey on Neomuna or working through this process to unlock Strand. However, these are repeatable quests that you can work through at a higher Power Level or on the Become Legend difficulty, which is significantly more difficult than the normal one.

These are all the missions you need to complete for the Lightfall Campaign.

First Contact

Under Siege

Downfall

Breakneck

On The Verge

No Time Left

Headlong

Desperate Measures

Upon completing the campaign, you should be ready to handle the more dangerous activities on Neomuna. You can poke at these occasionally between your campaign missions, but we don’t recommend making them a priority or exploring Neomuna until you reach a higher level in Destiny 2.

We do recommend going into these campaign missions on a higher difficulty once you’ve completed these once or you want to try working on them with a full fireteam. Voice channels will be paramount to working together and overcoming the threats that await you in Lightfall, and beyond.