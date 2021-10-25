All secrets in The City chapter of The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is filled with secrets for you to discover. There are a total of 50 secrets scattered throughout the game across the various chapters. The chapter titled, The City, has three secrets hidden within it. One of these secrets can only be retrieved in a specific way. It’s time to start searching.

You start The City chapter after a heart-to-heart moment between Jason and Salim. Afterward, you take control of Jason in a dark area lit up by green orbs scattered across different areas. Take a long walk forward to a platform that juts out from the main floor and you will get a cutscene. After the cutscene, look down on the hanging platform to find the secret in the form of the Mysterious Artifact.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Continue through the chapter a little way until you reach a large ring-shaped platform. Walk around the right side of the platform to a structure with green veins running through the ground under it. You will spot a skull that you can examine to get the secret.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next secret can be a little tricky. Make sure to use your flashlight. Continue through the chapter and you will get a cutscene where Jason points out that you need to be quiet while he steps over one of those plants with the green orbs. There are a ton of cocoons in the area with green orb plants around them. Avoid touching any of the plants and you will get a cutscene on the other side where Jason and Salim jump down a small ledge.

After jumping down the ledge, straight ahead will be the secret in the form of some Fossilized Lifeforms.