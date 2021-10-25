All secrets in the Strange Aeons chapter of The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes

The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes is filled with secrets for you to discover. There are a total of 50 secrets hidden within the various chapters of the game. The chapter, Strange Aeons, has a total of five secrets to find. One of which can only be achieved if you have made certain accomplishments. Here is where they are located.

Providing everyone has survived up to this point, you make it to an area deep within the caves known as the Star Chamber. Rachel must be alive at this point in the game to get all of the secrets. If she is alive, you will play as her throughout the area.

Starting off, head to your right to find some boxes with a note on top of them. Examine the note and flip it over to get the secret.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Make a left from the previous secret and follow the water. Along the edge of the water is a bulletin board with a note on it. Examine the note to get the secret.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next to the pedestal in the center center of the room is a table with a note from the explorers on it. Examine it to get the secret and a cutscene.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To the left of where you start in the room is a crate with a note on top of it. Examine the note and flip it over to get the secret.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final secret has a few requirements. Rachel must be infected so that she has the parasite inside of her. You also need to have had Eric perform an autopsy on one of the dead creatures. This will ensure that he knows to use the UV wand.

Continue through the story and Rachel will begin to go into panic mode as the sounds mess with the parasite inside of her. During this cutscene, avoid using the white phosphorous and don’t have Jason shoot her. When Salim mentions the cocoon, accept it and Nick and Jason will carry Rachel out of the room. They will drop her and Eric will use the UV wand to expel the parasite. After the creature is expelled and Rachel stomps on it, you can pick it up and examine it.