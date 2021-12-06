All Seven Outpost and Vault Locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The Seven Vaults are important sites that players will need to learn in Chapter 3 Season 1 of Fortnite. Now that the seven are such a strong presence on the island, we expect a lot of stuff to happen at these locations.

There are already needed to finish a quest to find a Device that will let you speak with the Seven when you need to, and each one contains a vault that players can open, sometimes via unusual means. The vaults contain a vast array of weapons, Chug Jugs, health packs, and more, so are a perfect way to quickly loot up.

Image by Gamepur

Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard

West of Camp Cuddle

Southwest of Greasy Grove

South of the lake from Shifty Shafts

Northeast of the Daily Bugle

On the southern island in the bay on the east coast

South of Condo Canyon

The Seven Outposts are evenly spaced out across the island, appearing along the coast, with one almost being directly in the center. We imagine this will have some form of important gameplay purpose in the future, and think it’s not a coincidence that there are seven outposts.