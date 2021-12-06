All Seven Outpost and Vault Locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1
Seven in total.
The Seven Vaults are important sites that players will need to learn in Chapter 3 Season 1 of Fortnite. Now that the seven are such a strong presence on the island, we expect a lot of stuff to happen at these locations.
There are already needed to finish a quest to find a Device that will let you speak with the Seven when you need to, and each one contains a vault that players can open, sometimes via unusual means. The vaults contain a vast array of weapons, Chug Jugs, health packs, and more, so are a perfect way to quickly loot up.
- Northwest of Logjam Lumberyard
- West of Camp Cuddle
- Southwest of Greasy Grove
- South of the lake from Shifty Shafts
- Northeast of the Daily Bugle
- On the southern island in the bay on the east coast
- South of Condo Canyon
The Seven Outposts are evenly spaced out across the island, appearing along the coast, with one almost being directly in the center. We imagine this will have some form of important gameplay purpose in the future, and think it’s not a coincidence that there are seven outposts.