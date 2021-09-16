All shingle roof options in Valheim

The Valheim Hearth and Home update added several housing options for your favorite fortress or longhouse in the game. If you’re looking to unlock these options, you don’t want to be looking for dark wood. Instead, you need to be on the lookout for tar, a resource you can exclusively find in the Plains biome. When you pick it up, you’ll learn plenty of new building recipes that you can add to your home, such as how to make shingles for your roof. These are all of the shingle options you can make in Valheim.

There are eight shingle roof options available for you to use in Valheim. Here are the resource costs for each item and what they will look like in your Valheim game.

Shingle roof at 26 degrees 2 Wood 1 Tar



Screenshot by Gamepur

Shingle roof ridge 26 degrees 2 Wood 1 Tar



Shingle roof o-corner 26 degrees 2 Wood 1 Tar



Screenshot by Gamepur

Shingle roof i-corner 26 degrees 2 Wood 1 Tar



Screenshot by Gamepur

Shingle roof 45 degrees 2 Wood 1 Tar



Screenshot by Gamepur

Shingle roof ridge 45 degrees 2 Wood 1 Tar



Screenshot by Gamepur

Shingle roof o-corner 45 degrees 2 Wood 1 Tar



Screenshot by Gamepur

Shingle roof i-corner 45 degrees 2 Wood 1 Tar



Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll be able to add all of these to your home, granted you have enough tar from the tar pits from the Plaines biome to support your desire for these structures.