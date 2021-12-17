All shiny Pokémon in December 2021 Community Day in Pokémon Go

December is the holiday season, and Pokémon Go has a few final things for you to do to close out the rest of the year. For December 2021’s Community Day, you’ll be able to encounter many of the Pokémon featured throughout the 2021 Community Days and even those from 2020. But how many of them have a shiny version? These are all the shiny December 2021 Community Day Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

All of the Pokémon featured in the December 2021 Community Day event will have a chance to be shiny. Similar to the other Community Day events, these Pokémon also have an increased chance to be shiny, meaning you’ll be able to add them to your collection with the best moves they can learn. These are the shiny Pokémon appearing for December 2021’s Community Day.

Abra

Budew

Charmander

Duskull

Eevee

Elekid

Fletchling

Gastly

Gible

Mabgy

Machop

Magikarp

Oshawott

Piplup

Porygon

Rhyhorn

Roselia

Seedgot

Shinx

Snivy

Swablu

Tepig

Weedle

These Pokémon can be found all over the game during the December 2021 Community Day event, which will be from December 18 to 19, with bonuses available from December 17 to 20. Some of these Pokémon will only be available in raids, others can be found in the wild, and the others will hatch from the 2km eggs you receive.

We highly recommend spreading out your time exploring the wild, spinning PokéStops to acquire eggs, and battling Pokémon in raid battles to find all of the Pokémon you want to catch during this limited-time event.