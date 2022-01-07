All shiny Pokémon in Mountains of Power event in Pokémon Go

You’re going to have the opportunity to capture an array of shiny Pokémon during Pokémon Go’s Mountains of Power event. The event takes place from January 7 to January 13, giving you a little less than a week to take advantage of all the increased spawns occurring during the event. In this guide, we will cover all shiny Pokémon that have increased spawns in the Mountains of Power event in Pokémon Go.

We’ll be breaking down all types of shiny Pokémon and where you can find them in the game. There will be no exclusive egg spawns during the Mountains of Power event.

All shiny Pokéon in Mountains of Power event

All wild shiny Pokémon

These are all of the shiny Pokémon you have an increased chance of encountering during the Mountains of Power event in the wild.

Barboach

Ferroseed

Geodude

Machop

Nosepass

Onix

Slugma

Zubat

All raid shiny Pokémon

These are all shiny Pokémon that can appear after you beat them in a raid during the Mountains of Power event.

Absol

Aerodactyl

Alolan Geodude

Beldum

Bronzor

Heatran

Onix

All field research shiny Pokémon

These are all of the shiny Pokémon you could potentially earn if you complete a field research task exclusive to the Mountains of Power event.