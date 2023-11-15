All Shiny Pokemon in Paris Fashion Week 2023 in Pokemon Go

Every event in Pokemon Go allows you to add a new series of Pokemon to your evergrowing collection, and the Paris Fashion Week 2023 event is no different. What you’ll be on the lookout for is the unique shiny Pokemon spawning for this event.

These shiny Pokemon are set to appear only during the Paris Fashion Week 2023, giving you a limited amount of time to track down them. Like every shiny Pokemon, there’s a slim chance of them appearing, and unfortunately, it’s all up to random chance if you encounter one in the wild. Here’s what you need to know about every shiny Pokemon you can find during Pokemon Go’s Paris Fashion Week 2023 event.

Every Paris Fashion Week 2023 Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Image via The Pokémon Company

You can encounter these shiny Pokemon during the Paris Fashion Week 2023 event in multiple ways. Some of these methods might be better for some Pokemon Go players than others, and it’ll be down to you to figure out the best way to seek them out. I typically prefer trying to track down specific raids featuring these Pokemon and defeating them in battle. I have to walk around my town quite often, which also means encountering many of them in the wild.

You can find these shiny Pokemon out in the wild in your neighborhoods, challenging them in raid battles, hatching eggs, or completing Field Research tasks. Here are all the shiny Pokemon you can find during Pokemon Go’s Paris Fashion Week 2023 event and where they’re spawning. Not every Pokemon will appear for each encounter.

All Wild Encounter Shiny Pokemon in Paris Fashion Week 2023

These are all the Pokemon you can encounter in the wild that have a chance to appear in their shiny version.

Absol wearing a fashionable costume

Croagunk wearing a fashionable costume

Diglett wearing a fashionable costume

Frillish (female)

Frillish (male)

Furfrou

Gothita

Pikachu with summer flair

Wooper wearing a fashionable costume

All Raid Battle Shiny Pokemon in Paris Fashion Week 2023

These are all the Pokemon you can challenge in raid battles that have a chance to appear as a shiny version.

One-star raids Diglett wearing a fashionable costume Furfrou Sneasel wearing a fasionable costume

Three-star raids Absol wearing a fashionable costume Butterfree wearing a fashionable costume Dragonite wearing a fashionable costume Kirlia wearing a fashionable costume



All Shiny Pokemon Hatching from Eggs in Paris Fashion Week 2023

These are all the Pokemon you can hatch from eggs that could become a shiny version.

Gothita

Pichu with summer flair

Shinx wearing a fashionable costume

Smoochu wearing a fashionable costume

Wooper wearing a fashionable costume

All Shiny Pokemon Field Research Task Encounters in Paris Fashion Week 2023

These are all the Pokemon that can appear as a shiny version that you can encounter by completing Field Research tasks.