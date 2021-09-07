All Shiny Pokémon spawning for the Psychic Spectacular in Pokémon Go

For collectors in Pokémon Go, it’s all about capturing a shiny version. A shiny version of a Pokémon is a rare, rarely seen alternatively colored variation of a Pokémon. Traditionally, a Pokémon of the same species has the same coloration. A shiny version looks drastically different, and while the stats might be the same, these Pokémon types are tough to capture. For the Psychic Spectacular event, several Pokémon have increased spawns and will be showing up far more often during the event from September 8 to 13. This guide details all of the shiny Pokémon you have a better chance of encountering during the Psychic Spectacular Pokémon Go event.

All Shiny Pokémon wild and field research spawns

These are all of the Pokémon with shiny versions that you can find in the wild and from completing field research tasks during the Psychic Spectacular.

Abra

Baltoy

Drowzee

Natu

Slowpoke

Wobbuffet

Woobat

A majority of the wild Pokémon spawning during the Psychic Spectacular event will not be shiny. This is because most of them are fairly new, and Niantic has not released these shiny versions.

All Shiny Pokémon raid spawns

These are all Pokémon with shiny versions that you can catch if you beat them in a raid. While wild Pokémon have a one in 450 chance of being shiny, Pokémon in raids have a one in 20 chance of being shiny.

Alolan Raichu

Bronzor

Chimecho

Staryu

Wobbuffet

The other Pokémon appearing in raids, such as Espurr, Inkay, Medicham, and Metagross, do not have shiny versions.