All Siege Cannon locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The new Siege Cannons in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 are key items for not only blowing away nearby enemies, but also for re-deploying your glider. Essentially, Siege Cannons can make for excellent traversal tools that could save you from the storm. That being said, these weapons are only in particular sections of the map that you can quite easily spot on the map.

The cannons are always in two specific types of locations. For one, you can discover Siege Cannons on all Airships that are above most of the named locations. There is typically one or two on each side of an Airship and can be used to fire down on enemies running on the ground. Additionally, they are also set in IO-controlled landmarks that are near craters. You can spot these craters on the map, as they represented as the black dots spread throughout.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll also likely want to use a Siege Cannon if you’re looking for additional XP. As shown from the Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 1 quests, one challenge will task players with traveling 150 meters from a cannon. As this is a breeze to do, expect to have the cannon send you to POIs across the map.