How to launch yourself 150 meters from a Siege Cannon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Alongside the arrival of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the season’s Week 1 seasonal quests are officially live to give players a leg up on their Battle Passes. Most of the quests will probably be a breeze, but the challenge of launching yourself 150 meters from a Siege Cannon may leave players utterly confused. So, here’s where to find these cannons and how to launch yourself from them.

Siege Cannons are one of the most populated new weapons on Chapter 3 Season 2’s map. These are essentially turrets you can discover on the sides of the airships that hang above a majority of named locations. They are also placed near all IO-controlled landmarks, but considering the challenge requires you to get some distance, it is best to start the challenge at a cannon on an airship.

Once you’ve run into a Siege Cannon, enter it by pressing the same button you use to enter vehicles. You will then want to tilt the cannon toward the sky, as it raising it allows you to go even further. After that, hold down your respective shooting button and the cannon should successfully send you across the map.

However, to complete the challenge, do not deploy your glider after being launched. The challenge will only count your distance when your barrel rolling in mid-air, so continue doing this until you hit the ground. If done correctly, you’ll land without taking fall damage and should receive 20,000 XP for completing the quest.

