All Skins & Cosmetics Added During Fortnite OG Season

Each season in Fortnite comes with a variety of cosmetics and skins for you to earn as you play. These items are unique, and there are several special ones making their way into Fortnite’s OG Season.

You will have until the start of the finish to grab them, and if the season wraps up before you do, you’ll miss out on them. You need to act fast, and there are quests for you to complete to earn more XP. Here’s what you need to know about every cosmetic and skin coming to Fortnite’s OG Season.

Every Cosmetic & Skin In Fortnite OG Season

The many cosmetics and skins have been shared ahead of the Fortnite OG Season reveal. This Fortnite OG Season begins on November 3, 2023. You’ll start then, and then it wraps up on December 3, 2023, giving you a full month to run through everything, grabbing all the cosmetics and rewards you want to add to your locker, which can take a good amount of time. I do recommend leveling and playing with friends to have the best success.

The images have been shared ahead of time by several leakers and dataminers, and we have a list of the Fortnite OG Season cosmetics and skins.

Crystal (Prismatic)

Dark Helm (Spectra Knight)

Dark Storm Raider’s Wayfarer

Dark Storm Renegade Lynx

Dark Storm Renegade Rustcat

Dark Storm Scratch Mark Shredder

Harbinger Armor Omegarok

Hot Fudge Lil Split

Hot Fudge Nanner Bashers

Hot Fudge Peely Whip

Hot Fudge Sundae Glider

Integrity (Spectra Knight)

Lil Split

Magmatic Renegade Lynx

Matcha Lil Split

Matcha Nanner Bashers

Matcha Sundae Glider

Matchy Peely Whip

Nanner Bashers

Omegarok

Peace (Spectra Knight)

Peely Whip

Raider’s Wayfarer

Renegade Lynx

Renegade Rustcat

Royale Helm (Spectra Knight)

Scratchmark Shredder

Spectra Knight

Spider Helm (Spectra Knight)

Strawberry Lil Split

Strength (Spectra Knight)

Sundae Glider

Ultima Helm (Spectra Knight)

You should have plenty of time to grab all of these items before the end of the Fortnite OG Season. Many of them are remixed versions of the ones that came out during Fortnite Chapter 1 when the game first launched with battle passes.