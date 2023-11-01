Fortnite OG Map Revealed: All Returning POIs & Landmarks

The Fortnite OG is a huge event, welcoming the return of many classic weapons for players to use and several remixed versions of vintage skins. On top of them is a reworked OG Map, which will bring back several notable locations from Fortnite’s Chapter 1.

The upcoming map will have several iconic POIs and landmarks that have since been removed, destroyed, or replaced with updated ones since Fortnite’s Chapter 1. The map won’t remain reverted like this for long, but we have the full details of the entire map set to be released. Here’s what you need to know about all returning POIs and landmarks coming to Fortnite’s OG Map, revealing everything.

All Returning POIs and Landmarks to Fortnite OG – Full Map

The entire map has been leaked ahead of time by multiple sources on Twitter. Normally, this type of information occurs during Fortnite’s Maintenance, leading up to the update’s arrival, giving players only a few hours to get a sneak peek before checking it out. However, the Fortnite OG season has been shared ahead of time, and everyone can see everything well before the official release, which should be happening on November 3, 2023. We’ve also checked out many returning items, weapons, and battle pass cosmetics.

The entire map has been shown, rather than slowly dripping this information to the community. Previously, the official Fortnite Twitter page shared shattered images, which provided hints of what players could expect. Based on these leaks, these are all of the notable POIs and Landmarks that are coming to Fortnite’s OG Map.

Dusty Divot

Fatal Fields

Flush Factory

Frosty Flights

Greasy Grove

Haunted Hills

Junk Junction

Lazy Links

Lonely Lodge

Loot Lake

Lucky Landing

Paradise Palms

Pleasant Park

Retail Row

Risky Reels

Salty Springs

Shifty Shafts

Snobby Shores

Tilted Towers

Tomato Temple

Wailing Woods

These are every POI and notable landmark location shared in the leaks for Fortnite’s OG event. However, we don’t know if Epic Games plans to release more throughout the event or if they have any surprises in store for the community. Based on these leaks, it’s doubtful that more will be happening, but it should be a full month of throwback moments for Fortnite players who enjoyed Chapter 1.