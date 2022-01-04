All Spartan Core locations in Connections in Halo Infinite

In Halo Infinite, Spartan Cores are used to upgrade the Master Chief’s newfound abilities, such as the grapple. There are a total of 45 Spartan Cores spread across all four acts, with each island containing an act.

17 Spartan Cores are found in the second act, three of which are completed during Mission 3: Outpost Tremonius. All three are claimable before moving islands, or players can grab these Spartan Cores after clearing Act 1.

Screenshot by Gamepur