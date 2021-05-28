All Special Weekend 2021 timed research tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go – Verizon, 7-Eleven, and Yoshinoya

There’s a special weekend happening for Pokémon Go players for a limited time. You needed to turn in a ticket to a specific location to take part in it. Still, if you did, you’re probably receiving several rewards that you can make use of before June arrives, along with several special Pokémon encounters for the Special Weekend 2021 event. For those in the United States, you needed to redeem a code through Verizon. If you live in Mexico, you needed to receive and redeem a code from 7-Eleven locations. For those living in Japan, you had to turn in a code from the Yoshinoya restaurant.

The event has specific times based on your timezone, but it has exclusive time research that lasts the entire weekend. For those with the Version ticket, you can encounter the Unown V. If you redeemed the 7-Eleven ticket, you’ll be catching an Unown S. If you redeemed the Yoshinoya ticket, you would receive Unown Y encounters. Unfortunately, none of these Unown can be shiny.

All Special Weekend 2021 timed research tasks and rewards

These are all of the tasks and rewards you receive for completing them for this timed research ticket.

Task 1

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 2,000 XP

Catch 15 Pokémon – Eevee encounter

Give your buddy 3 treats – Incense

Rewards: 1 Lucky egg, a Deino encounter, and 1,000 Stardust

Task 2

Make 10 Nice Throws – 2,000 XP

Catch 3 Pokémon – Eevee encounter

Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon – 10 Swirlix candies

Rewards: 1 Incense, a Swirlix encounter, and 1,000 Stardust

Task 3

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws – 2,000 XP

Catch 15 Pokémon – Eevee encounter

Use an incense – 10 Spritzee candy

Rewards: 1 Star Piece, a Spritzee encounter, and 1,000 Stardust

Task 4

Claim reward – 1,000 XP

Claim reward – 1,000 XP

Claim reward – 1,000 XP

Rewards: 5,000 XP, a Deino encounter, and 1,000 Stardust