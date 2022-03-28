All sports in Instant Sports: All-Stars

Nintendo Switch Sports is just around the corner, but after its release, another casual title is on the way this July. Here’s what games you can expect from Instant Sports: All-Stars.

In this Nintendo Switch and PS5 game, you can play seven different sports, including:

American Football

Baseball

Basketball

Bowling

Hockey

Shooting

Soccer (Football)

It will also come with a mode called Burger Tower. You’ll be able to play each sport in three different locations, including a stadium, the city streets, and the far east.

There are multiple Instant Sports entries on the Nintendo Switch. In 2020, Merge Games published an Olympics-inspired title called Instant Sports: Summer Games. It included high jump, javelin throw, relay race, triple jump, archery, hurdles, tennis, soccer, bowling, and baseball. It’s fishy that some of these sports have been repeated in Instant Sports: All-Stars. Perhaps, the gameplay mechanics or controls have been improved.

The reception to Instant Sports: Summer Games was mixed by Amazon customers. Out of 723 reviews, 62% of people gave a 5-star review. Others disliked the game due to its below-average visuals and glitches.

Instant Sports: All-Stars will be released on July 4 and will hopefully be an improvement on the series. Motion controls will be supported with the Nintendo Switch version.